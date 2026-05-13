Join BEAT Children’s Theatre in The Secret Garden!

((L-R) Hazel (as Mary), Alyx (as Colin) and Julian (as Dickon). Photo courtesy of BEAT Children’s Theatre)

This Spring, BEAT Children’s Theatre is delighted to present the classic and beloved story, The Secret Garden, on stage at Open Space Event Studios May 8-17. Adapted by Tim Kelly from the original book by Frances Hodgson Burnett, this play celebrates friendship, resilience and the blossoming of the human spirit. Through its central characters, Mary Lennox, Colin Craven and Dickon Sowerby, as well as the colorful characters around them, audiences will enter a magical world where nature, nurture and joyful secrets help heal the wounds of loss and loneliness.

As part of this wonderful adventure, and in the spirit of the power of working together, BEAT reached out to the Central Oregon community to ask for handmade flowers to use onstage in the garden. Executive Director Bree Beal says, “We thought it would be a heartwarming experience for everyone involved to look up at the stage and see a garden of all colors, shapes and sizes, built by the love and creativity of a community.” Already the halls of BEAT are filling with the extraordinary flowers. The excitement is building as students, artists, family members and more are sharing their creations. “We have been giving flowers made of tissue paper, crepe paper, paper napkins, paper towels, Legos, yarn, pipe cleaners, wood, fabric, thermaplastics and more,” Beal notes. “It’s amazing!”

Beal also enjoys the pleasure of co-directing this production with a long-time BEAT student, Addy Johnson. Addy started as a young BEAT actor at the age of seven, playing an adorable little elf. Over the years, she has been a successful actor, a member of stage crew, a stage manager, an assistant director and now a co-director. This summer, Addy, age 17, will lead her first solo directing endeavor for BEAT with the play, Winnie-the-Pooh. “We are so proud of Addy!” says Beal. “She has dedicated many hours to BEAT and its students. We are so lucky to have her.”

To learn more, or to come explore the joys of Spring in the Secret Garden, please see details on BEAT’s website.

The Secret Garden will run May 8-17.

beatchildrenstheatre.org