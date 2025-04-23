HDCM Raises Funds for Educational Outreach with Hanging Flower Baskets & Culinary Herb Baskets

(HDCM Educational Outreach Hanging Flower Baskets | Photo courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

High Desert Chamber Music is offering hanging flower baskets and culinary herb baskets to fund Educational Outreach efforts. These 12″ diameter baskets will at a minimum double in size, and you can choose from a large variety of high-quality mixed flower baskets. For those who like to cook with fresh herbs, the new culinary baskets will consist of lemon balm, oregano, rosemary, sage, and/or thyme/mint.

Grown in the valley, orders will be taken until mid-May, with the delivery of these beautiful baskets to Bend on Thursday, May 22. For those who want delivery before Mother’s Day, we can also accommodate this request.

Baskets can be purchased on the High Desert Chamber Music website under the “Support Us” tab. Flower baskets are priced at $39 and Culinary Herb baskets are priced at $80.

High Desert Chamber Music’s goal is to allow young children to experience the highest levels of music performance and cultivate an interest that can lead to a lifelong appreciation and enjoyment of the performing arts. All our programs are provided at no cost to students, teachers, or schools in Central Oregon. Our Educational Outreach efforts have three areas of focus: 1) Visits to Local Schools; 2) Master Class; 3) Spotlight Chamber Players. More information about their programs can be found online.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring exceptional chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its seventeenth season, HDCM presents an acclaimed concert series featuring world-renowned artists and meaningful educational opportunities. Join us in experiencing the impact that live musical excellence can bring to our community!

highdesertchambermusic.com/hanging-baskets • highdesertchambermusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@highdesertchambermusic.com • 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)