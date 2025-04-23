Screening of SPACE, HOPE and CHARITY at OMSI

(Charity Woodrum)

The documentary tells the remarkable journey of Charity Woodrum through childhood poverty in rural Oregon, the devastating loss of her husband and young son in 2017 at the Oregon Coast, and finding solace in far-off galaxies. We often hear about people’s worst moments in life, but seldom hear what happens next. Charity’s inspiring story is one of tenacity, resilience, the wonder of space, and the life changing power of human connection. Charity is the first to acknowledge that she wouldn’t be where she is today without help from childhood friends, mentors and perfect strangers.

The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Charity Woodrum, Scott Fisher (UO Physics outreach director and director of Pine Mountain Observatory), and Sandy Cummings, the director of the film.

Tickets are on a “pay what you can” basis. Suggested donations are $12 for adults, $5 for students. All proceeds of ticket sales will go toward the Woody’s Stars Fund of Oregon Community Foundation, the education enrichment fund created in memory of Charity’s son.

Tickets at tickets.omsi.edu/events/0194cd34-0d9d-8cdb-7991-14ae6beb8e6d.