HDCM Spotlight Chamber Players Perform at Whispering Winds Retirement

(Photo courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) presents the Spotlight Chamber Players in their final performance this season. This concert marks the culmination of the ensemble’s past year of intensive chamber music study and will take place on Wednesday, June 17, 11am at Whispering Winds Retirement (2920 NE Connors Ave., Bend, OR 97701)

The Spotlight Chamber Players program is devoted exclusively to the study and performance of chamber music skills and techniques and is offered at no cost to the students selected. Auditions are open to violin, viola, cello, bass, and piano students in grades 6-12 with three or more years of private study and intermediate to advanced levels of playing.

Past graduates of the SCP program have gone on to pursue music performance degrees at the Colburn Conservatory of Music, Eastman School of Music, Cleveland Institute of Music, San Francisco Conservatory, and others.

This year’s Spotlight Chamber Players include: Madeleine Bloom (violin), Peyton Cape (cello), Parker Carlson (violin), Ezra Oncken (violin), and Harper Renfroe (piano).

This final performance is free and open to the public and will feature music by Handel, Shostakovich, Haydn, and more.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring exceptional chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts featuring an exciting roster of professional performing artists. Join us in our eighteenth season and experience the impact that live musical excellence can bring to our community! Come hear the music!

HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)