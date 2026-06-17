Still Time to Register for Summer Creativity Camps Starting July 13

(Photo courtesy of SFFPresents)
Yep, you blinked and school is already out! Luckily, we have four weeks of half-day camps lined up in July and August that explore art, music, and creativity, and there’s still time to enroll your kids!
Take a look at the schedule below and make a plan.
July 13-17
Campfire Classics: Strumming & Singing (Grades 5 & 6; Mornings)
Gnome Home Builders Camp (Grades 5-9; Afternoons)
July 20-24
Build a Band: Advanced Strings (Grades 8-12; Mornings)
Painting & Mixed Media: Exploring Canvas (Grades 5-9; Afternoons)
July 27-31
Digeri-Doo It! (Grades 5-8; Mornings)
Felt It! Fiber Arts Fun (Grades 5-9; Afternoons)
August 3-7
Community Mural Camp (Grades 5-9; Mornings)
We’re grateful to be able to offer Pay-What-You-Can pricing starting at $30/camp to ensure no one is prevented from participating because of financial barriers. This is made possible by the generous support of our donors and funders.