Still Time to Register for Summer Creativity Camps Starting July 13

(Photo courtesy of SFFPresents)

Yep, you blinked and school is already out! Luckily, we have four weeks of half-day camps lined up in July and August that explore art, music, and creativity, and there’s still time to enroll your kids!

Take a look at the schedule below and make a plan.

July 13-17

Campfire Classics: Strumming & Singing (Grades 5 & 6; Mornings)

Gnome Home Builders Camp (Grades 5-9; Afternoons)

July 20-24

Build a Band: Advanced Strings (Grades 8-12; Mornings)

Painting & Mixed Media: Exploring Canvas (Grades 5-9; Afternoons)

July 27-31

Digeri-Doo It! (Grades 5-8; Mornings)

Felt It! Fiber Arts Fun (Grades 5-9; Afternoons)

August 3-7

Community Mural Camp (Grades 5-9; Mornings)

We’re grateful to be able to offer Pay-What-You-Can pricing starting at $30/camp to ensure no one is prevented from participating because of financial barriers. This is made possible by the generous support of our donors and funders.

Register Now

sffpresents.org