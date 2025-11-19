High Desert Chamber Music 18th Annual Gala

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) announces their 18th Annual Gala will take place at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship on Friday, December 5, at 5:30pm. This event will include a Cocktail Hour, Silent Auction, performance featuring the Spotlight Chamber Players, Dinner, and Dessert Dash. Central Oregon Daily anchor Genevieve Reaume returns as this year’s Master of Ceremonies.

“Our Annual Gala is essential to sustaining HDCM’s Educational Programs,” notes Executive Director Isabelle Senger. “This year’s event will highlight performances by our two new Spotlight Chamber Player ensembles, and the support we receive through this event ensures that we can continue offering all of our Educational Outreach programs at no cost to students, families, and schools throughout Central Oregon.”

High Desert Chamber Music’s Educational Outreach includes performances and Q&A sessions at local schools, public master classes, and the Spotlight Chamber Players chamber music training program. This year’s members, aged 11 to 16, attend local schools including High Desert Middle School, Eastmont School, Redmond Proficiency Academy, Cascades Academy, and Summit High School.

Special thanks to our Gala Table Sponsors Mission Building, Riverside Animal Hospital, German Master Tech, Callan Accounting, Barbour & Associates, Lynch Murphy McLane LLP, Invera Wealth Advisors, and Severson Plumbing. Media Sponsors include Central Oregon Daily, Cascade A&E Magazine, Combined Communications, and The Bulletin.

Reservations are required and seating requests are taken. Tickets are available by phone or online.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Join us in our 18th season and experience the impact that live musical excellence can bring to our community! Come hear the music!

