Art Fills the Holidays in Sunriver

(Marvelous Maple by Holly Fisher)

It seemed like spring was just last week in Sunriver, and the throngs of people enjoying the summer bike paths just yesterday. Now as fall takes full hold of the region and the holidays loom in everyone’s mind, the local gallery scene continues to bring great art to residents and visitors. Sunriver is a wonderful place for art, especially in the holidays.

The new art display at the Sunriver Public Safety building may be found in the lobby and in Seator Hall. Local artists on display include photographer Holly Fischer and watercolor artist Dianne Lay. The new space is a collaboration of the Sunriver Service District and the Artists’ Gallery Sunriver, and will rotate art on a regular basis, with this show running through November.

The Nancy Green Gallery of Art at Sunriver Christian Fellowship is showing The Beautiful West, Near and Far. Captured by five different photographers from Aasgard Pass to Mount Thielsen, the artists bring landscapes to life from some surprising perspectives. Karen Maier, Mark Darnell, Roy Green, Steve Warne and Sue Dougherty bring stunning views to our area so that we can prepare for our travels next year while enjoying the onset of cozier weather here.

The Betty Gray Gallery of Art at the Sunriver Lodge continues its two-floor show, which will run through November. Artist and professor Andrew Lorish created a special show with custom cut wood stamps, using them to create unique and colorful patterns for the canvas. His two-floor show presents two separate series for the viewer. Mark your calendars for a Friday, December 7 reception at the gallery to support the Young Artists Show that will be showing December and January.

Even as the temperatures drop and the earlier sunsets come to Sunriver, art remains bright in South County. Make sure to visit all the galleries and enjoy what our wonderful artists have to offer.