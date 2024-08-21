High Desert Chamber Music Announces Auditions for Spotlight Chamber Players

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) announces auditions for the Spotlight Chamber Players will be held on September 20-21, 2024. This program is devoted exclusively to the study and performance of chamber music skills and techniques and is offered at no cost to the students selected. Auditions are open to violin, viola, cello, bass, and piano students in grades 6-12 with three or more years of private study and intermediate to advanced levels of playing.

Past graduates of the SCP program have gone on to pursue music performance degrees at the Colburn Conservatory of Music, Eastman School of Music, Cleveland Institute of Music, San Francisco Conservatory, and others.

The recipients of this award will receive weekly chamber group instruction with Isabelle Senger, as well as individual and group instruction with select visiting artists from the HDCM Concert Series. Attendance at all HDCM events is provided complimentary. Throughout the year, there will be compensated performance opportunities in the community. A one-season commitment is required, and placement and type of ensemble will be determined after the audition process.

To schedule an audition, call 541-306-3988 or email: info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts featuring an exciting roster of professional performing artists. Join us in our seventeenth season and experience the impact that live musical excellence can bring to our community! Tickets and details for all events are available on our website at HighDesertChamberMusic.com

Link to SCP information and application: highdesertchambermusic.com/educational-outreach.

