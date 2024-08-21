(Photo courtesy of Oregon Adaptive Sports)

We’re excited to share some great news from our friends at Bigstock, a fantastic annual music concert and fundraiser that supports both Oregon Adaptive Sports (OAS) and Cascadia Wildlands. This is an opportunity for you to enjoy not only one day, but two days of amazing music in the mountains at Hoodoo! Take a look at the event details below provided by the BigStock team, and we hope to see you there!

Bigstock is back at Hoodoo for two days of incredible music in the mountains, all in support of OAS and Cascadia Wildlands! Join us on Friday, September 6, for an evening with Banshee Tree opening for Greensky Bluegrass. On Saturday, September 7, Gbots and the Journeymen will start the night, followed by Bon Bon Vivant, with headliners Margo Price and Oteil & Friends (featuring an all-star lineup).

Keep the energy going at our exclusive after-party in the lodge each night — Friday’s mystery guest will be a surprise, while Bon Bon Vivant returns to rock Saturday. After-party access is included with your ticket!

Ticket options:

Friday: $75 (includes after-party)

Saturday: $125 (includes after-party)

Weekend camping pass: $50 (for self-contained vehicles under 25 feet, no tent camping)

Tickets are sold separately for each night — join us for both if you can!

Support two great causes:

Oregon Adaptive Sports: Creating access to high-quality outdoor recreation experiences to individuals with disabilities.

Cascadia Wildlands: Protecting and restoring wild ecosystems across the Pacific Northwest.

For more details on food, beverage, camping, and our incredible venue, visit our website: Bigstock Fundraiser.

Thank you for supporting Bigstock, Oregon Adaptive Sports, and Cascadia Wildlands!

Get your Tickets!

