High Desert Chamber Music Announces New Board Appointments, Honors Rick Samco’s Years of Service

((L-R, T-B) HDCM Board of Directors Ethan Gray, Phil Machonis, Jessica Higgins, Leslie Barbour, Paul MacMillan, Jeff Patterson, Sheryl Spann and Charlie Wintch. Photos courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) announces the appointment of Jessica Higgins and Paul MaMillan to its Board of Directors while recognizing the dedicated service of longtime Treasurer and Board member Rick Samco, who concludes his board service after fifteen years of leadership.

Rick Samco joined the HDCM Board of Directors in 2011 and has faithfully served as treasurer throughout much of his tenure. Over the past 15 years, he has helped guide the organization’s financial stewardship while playing an integral role in its growth and long-term success. During his service, High Desert Chamber Music expanded its acclaimed concert series, launched new educational outreach initiatives, introduced the Celebrity Recital Series, and significantly increased its impact throughout Central Oregon. His thoughtful leadership, sound financial guidance, and steadfast commitment to HDCM’s mission have helped position the organization for continued success.

“We are incredibly grateful to Rick for his many years of dedicated service to High Desert Chamber Music,” said Executive Director Isabelle Senger. “As Treasurer, Rick has provided invaluable financial oversight and wise counsel while always keeping the organization’s mission at the forefront. His dedication has been instrumental in helping HDCM grow and thrive, and we sincerely thank him for the lasting impact he has made.”

Joining the Board of Directors is Jessica Higgins, founder and managing partner of Invera Wealth Advisors LLC, who will also assume the role of Board Treasurer. Jessica brings extensive experience in financial planning, wealth management, and nonprofit leadership. Prior to founding Invera Wealth Advisors, she served as senior investment management specialist with Integre Wealth Management of Raymond James and previously worked as program manager for Humane Society International.

Also joining the board is Paul MacMillan, vice president at Washington Trust Bank. Prior to joining Washington Trust Bank, he served as vice president at Bank of the Cascades and First Interstate Bank. Paul has also demonstrated a longstanding commitment to community service through his board leadership with Abilitree and Saving Grace.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jessica and Paul to the HDCM Board of Directors,” said Senger. “Both bring outstanding professional expertise, community leadership, and a passion for serving Central Oregon. As High Desert Chamber Music continues to grow and look toward our landmark 20th season, their insight and experience will help guide the organization into an exciting future.”

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring exceptional chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Since 2008, HDCM has presented an acclaimed concert series featuring distinguished artists and impactful educational programming for young students throughout the region. Join us for our nineteenth season and discover why High Desert Chamber Music offers a concert experience unlike any other in Central Oregon. Come hear the music!

HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)