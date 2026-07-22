New Show Announcement

It’s never too early to start planning for a night out at The Belfry! Get your tickets to see Two Runner, featuring the singer-songwriter and folk artist Paige Anderson, on Saturday, December 12 in Sisters.

With beautiful string arrangements, intimate confessionals, and rollicking hymns, this show is guaranteed to be a beautiful night of folk music.

Tickets: $25/adults · $15/youth 17 & under

Embarking into uncharted territory as one-half of the original Two Runner folk-duo, Paige Anderson poses poignant questions on “Porchlight,” her resolute and tenderhearted new record. The project offers tunes that are warm and steady, relatable nostalgia twinged with the ache of needing to move on. A destiny perhaps sealed from an early age, as Anderson began her touring career in a six-person family bluegrass band from the age of nine. Now nearly a decade into her own music career, she’s toured internationally and warmed stages opening up for Sierra Ferrell, Watchhouse, and Molly Tuttle. Don’t miss her and the band in Sisters this winter!

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