High Desert Chamber Music Announces Rebroadcast of Calder Quartet’s Live Performance in Bend on KWAX Classical Oregon Radio

(Calder Quartet at the Tower Theatre in February 2020 | Photo courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

For the past three years, High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) has been regularly featured on KWAX Classical Oregon’s KWAX Presents series. KWAX (91.1 FM) is a listener-supported classical radio station licensed to the University of Oregon in Eugene. Through its participation, listeners have been able to enjoy live performances from the HDCM Concert Series, not only statewide in the KWAX listening area of Central and Western Oregon, but worldwide with internet streaming of their programs.

The next program will feature the Calder Quartet from last season’s record breaking Valentine’s Day concert in February 2020. The broadcast is airing on Friday, April 16, beginning at 10am with KWAX Programming and Operations Director Rocky Lamanna. You can tune in on the following local radio stations: 98.9 Bend, 88.5 Redmond, 90.9 Sunriver

You can also stream online using any web browser by visiting kwax.uoregon.edu/listen.

Winners of the prestigious 2014 Avery Fisher Career Grant, the Calder Quartet captivates audiences exploring a broad spectrum of repertoire, always striving to fulfill the composer’s vision in their performances. The group’s distinctive artistry is exemplified by a musical curiosity brought to everything they perform and has led them to be called “one of America’s most satisfying — and most enterprising — quartets”. ~ Los Angeles Times

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its thirteenth season, HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts in Central Oregon. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM is proud to be a local organization presenting a national level of excellence.

HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com