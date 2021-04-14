Peace of Expression: Painting through COVID

(Big City Turn Me Loose: Purchased by a local who told Jurgenson she was “buying this painting instead of traveling this year, as it reminds me of entering a harbor on a past cruise”)

Mollie Jurgenson, a Central Oregon artist represented by Tumalo Art Company in Bend, says that working on her craft during the pandemic has impacted her creative process. “Painting through COVID has had its challenges! It was personally harder for me to start the creative flow, as at times I felt weighted with difficult feelings and anxieties connected to the pandemic,” she explains. “Some of these feelings ended up on the canvas. I realized that my painting has been an essential tool that provides me with a sense of perspective and a feeling of being connected through the creation and sharing of art. It has helped me process my own experiences and has been an antidote to these times of chaos.”

Born and raised in the Bay Area, Jurgenson was fortunate to have been exposed to the 1960’s-70’s contemporary art scene in San Francisco and its outstanding museums and art galleries. Drawing, sketching and painting from an early age on, creating art was always a compelling direction for her, she says.

In 1993, Jurgenson moved to Central Oregon, where her mother had been born in 1916 in Tumalo. Being exposed to the incredible landscapes, skyscapes and clarity of light of this high desert region has greatly influenced and inspired her creative process, she says. Painting mostly loose and large, her work varies from impressionistic to abstract. In many of her works, she uses finely crushed glass for a special textural effect. Continuous experimentation and exploration on the canvas has led to various tweaks in her style.

Creating during COVID has further evolved her process, she says. “Being creative takes me into an internal journey — an escape that has helped fill the void of lessened connectivity to the outside world. Painting or creating other genres of art is another form of working remotely. As an artist among many who work solo, I commute almost daily to my home studio, which is a walled-in bonus room off the garage,” she explains. “Often, I would re-charge by taking nature walks by myself and engaging my senses to find the pause that enables one to go deeper. I found myself experimenting with new images that I hope will be worth contemplating. My goal is to continue to visually interpret via experimentation and keep learning for the rest of my life.”

Jurgenson worked as an Artist in Residence for Central Oregon Arts in Education in the 1990s, and has had her work exhibited in Bend and Portland over the past 20 years. Her work is included in private and commercial collections across the United States and internationally. During her shifts working at Tumalo Art Company, she says she has found it interesting to hear why people have purchased certain pieces. Many times, she says, the piece was a reminder of a certain place, or there was an emotional connection. “I believe it added a sense of wellness as well as beauty to their environment. Art humanizes us — through it we can express our humanity, the good as well as the bad. I believe we are experiencing an increased turn to the arts as a unifying source of comfort and strength.”

Jurgenson says she is grateful to have had her work as an “art therapy” outlet in her life over the past year. “During these isolating times, I’ve happily noticed more friends and family finding various and wonderful creative ways to pass the time. My hope is that as we emerge into the new normalcy, people will continue to take time to explore their artistic side and creativity — that it will be a lasting, positive life-enhancer.” She continues, “I’m hoping that in the near future, we can start having First Friday Art Walks again so that we can all share that sense of joy, hope and unity that viewing art brings us. Here’s to the power and healing of The Arts!”

molliejurgenson.com