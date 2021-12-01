High Desert Chamber Music Announces Recipients of the Spotlight Chamber Players Program

(Spotlight Chamber Players | Photo Courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

High Desert Chamber Music announces the following students were selected for this year’s Spotlight Chamber Players program: Nicholas Oncken (violin), Ezra Oncken (violin) and Matthias Santucci (piano). This program provides a high level of regular chamber music instruction to aspiring young musicians.

“After a one-year hiatus, I am excited to get back to work with our region’s talented young musicians,” states Executive Director Isabelle Senger. “You can plan to hear the group featured at events later this season.”

Auditions are held annually, and open to violin, viola, cello, bass and piano students with three or more years of private study and intermediate to advanced levels of playing. This year’s students come from the private teaching studios of Kara Eubanks and Janet Smith.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its fourteenth season, HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts in Central Oregon, ranging from piano duos to string sextets. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists. They are proud to be a local organization presenting a national level of excellence.

HDCM 2021-2022 title sponsors include Miller Lumber, German Master Tech, Hayden Homes, Pine Tavern Restaurant, Stephanie Ruiz and Jordan Grandlund Group at Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty and Newstalk KBND and 101.7 Radio. Additional support was provided by the Tower Theatre Foundation and BendBroadband.

HighDesertChamberMusic.com