December at the High Desert Museum

(Carrying Messages: Native Runners, Ancestral Homelands and Awakening | Photo by Ashleigh BigWolf Thompson)

The High Desert Museum has exciting events this holiday season, including new exhibits and after-hours openings. To check out the details for all of the events, visit highdesertmuseum.org/calendar. Please note that face coverings are still required for indoor galleries but are no longer required outdoors.

Here’s a listing of all the fun coming up in December

Through Thursday, December 9

Silver Sage Trading Member Sale

Attention Museum members! Ideal gifts await, and during this time, members receive 15 percent off. Those coming to exclusively shop at Silver Sage Trading may enter for free. Check in at Admissions.

Thursday, December 2

4-8pm

Winter Nights Series Kickoff

Join us after hours to see the latest exhibitions and enjoy a safe night out. Rimrock Café will be open for folks to grab a baked goodie. Silver Sage Trading will host a Holiday Bazaar from 4-7pm. Get a jump on that holiday shopping with the unique gifts at Silver Sage Trading. Event is weekly through February.

Adults $10, children ages 3-12, $6, Museum members free

RSVP: highdesertmuseum.org/winter-nights

Monday, December 6

6:30-7:30pm

Natural History Pub: The Changing Glaciers of Oregon and the American West

The glaciers in Oregon are rapidly changing, like most in the rest of the world. Join Portland State glaciologist Andrew Fountain to learn about glacier changes in Oregon and the Western U.S. and how they may relate to glaciers elsewhere, including Greenland and Antarctica. Participants will be required to show upon arrival a COVID-19 vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours and a photo ID. Those under 12 years of age are welcome without a vaccination card or negative test.

Free

RSVP: highdesertmuseum.org/natural-history-pub-dec

Saturday, December 11

11am-3pm

Winter Festivities with the Millers

Winter can be a cold, dark time in the High Desert. Join the Millers as they get ready for and celebrate the season. Learn what goes into getting ready for winter on a homestead. The Millers will share how they keep the cabin cozy during the winter months, including sharing a recipe to make at home.

Free with Museum admission

Saturday, December 25

Museum Closed | Happy Holidays!

EXHIBITIONS

Carrying Messages: Native Runners, Ancestral Homelands and Awakening

Through April 1, 2022

Through the stories of four Indigenous runners, Carrying Messages: Native Runners, Ancestral Homelands and Awakening highlights the historical significance of running in Native cultures in the Western United States and running as an expression of empowerment, sovereignty and cultural revitalization today.

FREE with Museum admission. Learn more at highdesertmuseum.org/carrying-messages.

Rooted

We welcome the artwork of Central Oregon artist, professor and arts advocate Pat Clark. After a celebrated career as Chair of the Art Department at California State University, Long Beach, Clark retired and brought her passion and advocacy to Bend. The master printmaker founded in 2007 Atelier 6000, or A6, a center for printmaking and book arts. Clark quickly endeared herself to the arts community as she continued her work in uniting and building support for the community. Her most recent project, Rooted, brings together more than 50 artists with a singular focus. Over 25 sessions, they gathered, a few at a time, to draw a root. The subject inspires in its strength, connectedness and ability to bring a community together.

FREE with Museum admission. Learn more at highdesertmuseum.org/opening-rooted.

X-Ray Vision: Fish Inside Out

Through May 8, 2022

The Smithsonian’s National Collection of Fishes represents more than 70 percent of the world’s fish specimens and is the largest and most diverse collection of its kind in the world. Although the x-rays featured in the national collection were made for research purposes, the strikingly elegant images demonstrate the natural union of science and art and are a visual retelling of the evolution of fish. X-Ray Vision: Fish Inside Out features 40 black-and-white digital prints of different species of fish. Arranged in evolutionary sequence, these X-rays give a tour through the long stream of fish evolution.

FREE with Museum admission. Learn more at highdesertmuseum.org/x-ray-vision.

Rethinking Fire

Through January 9, 2022

Rethinking Fire explores the ecological role of fire and the human impacts on forests amidst a changing climate and the rise of intense wildfires. Artist Bryan David Griffith uses fire itself to create original paintings, sculptures and site-specific installations, transforming the gallery into a visually stunning, reflective space. Commentary from leading scholars in the fields of fire ecology, forestry and climate science accompany Griffith’s work and look to promote forest health and inspire fire-resilient communities.

FREE with Museum admission. Learn more at highdesertmuseum.org/rethinking-fire.

Daily Schedule Beginning December 1

Living History Interpretation at the 1904 Miller Ranch and Sawmill or in the Hall of Exploration and Settlement

Tuesday – Saturday, 11am-3pm (Break 12:30-1pm)

Step into the past with a living history interpreter, either at the Miller Family Ranch or in the Hall of Exploration and Settlement. Learn what life was like for those who settled in the High Desert.

High Desert Natural History

11am

Sometimes referred to as the “Big Empty,” the High Desert isn’t as barren as you think! Join a Museum naturalist for a discussion about the fascinating geography and diverse habitats that support a surprising abundance of plants and animals in the region.

Carnivore Talk

12pm

From wolves and cougars to bobcats and black bears, many predatory mammals call the High Desert home. Learn how to identify them and hear about their role in the ecosystem.

Otter Encounter

1pm

Explore the role these charismatic animals play in the riparian ecosystems of the High Desert. Where are otters found? What do they eat? How are they an indicator of a healthy river community?

High Desert Hooves

2pm

Mammals with hooves, such as mule deer and pronghorn, are some of the most iconic species in the High Desert. Find out how scientists study their migrations and manage challenging issues facing these populations.

Bird of Prey Encounter

3pm

Meet a non-releasable raptor in the Museum’s care. Learn about the unique adaptations of different raptors, their role in the environment and what you can do to ensure their future in the High Desert.

*Seating is limited, and a pass is required. Please inquire at Admissions when you arrive at the Museum. The presentations are at least 15 minutes and take place in the Birds of Prey Center pavilion. One party per bench, please.

highdesertmuseum.org