High Desert Chamber Music Awarded Grants from Pacific Power Foundation & Autzen Foundation for Pop-Up Concerts

High Desert Chamber Music received grants from the Pacific Power Foundation and the Autzen Foundation to support their summer presentation of Pop-Up Concerts.

The Pacific Power Foundation’s mission is to support the growth and vitality of our communities. The Autzen Foundation awards grants to social service, arts and culture, educational, environmental and youth-centered organizations that make Oregon a better place. HDCM will use these funds to present the second season of their popular outdoor Pop-Up Concerts throughout Central Oregon.

“We are honored to be recognized by these foundations, and their continued investment in our programs shows their belief in our organization,” states Executive Director Isabelle Senger. “These awards help make possible our summer series of free outdoor concerts in the community, and we look forward to expanding these programs this year.”

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Through our concert series and Educational Outreach programs, we aspire to heighten a level of appreciation, awareness and understanding of this great genre of classical music. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM offers an exciting roster of world-class professional performing artists.

HDCM 2021-2022 title sponsors include Miller Lumber, German Master Tech, Hayden Homes, Pine Tavern Restaurant, the Ruiz&Grandlund Group at Cascade Sotheby’s Realty and Newstalk KBND and 101.7 Radio. Additional support provided by the Tower Theatre Foundation and BendBroadband.

