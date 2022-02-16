Cascade Theatrical Company Announces Improv, Auditions, Theatre Book Club & More

(Graphic | Courtesy of Cascade Theatrical Company)

The Cascade Theatrical Company has a lot going on, from Comedy Tuesdays to Shakespeare in Hollywood.

Auditions

Auditions for Bare: A Pop Opera, will take place February 27 and 28 from 7-10pm at the DIY Cave, 444 SE Ninth St., #150 in Bend.

Synopsis:

A pulsating, electric contemporary rock musical, bare follows a group of students at a Catholic boarding school as they grapple with issues of sexuality, identity and the future. Peter and Jason have fallen in love with each other, but Jason — a popular athlete — fears losing his status if he is discovered to be gay. Unpopular Nadia, Jason’s sister, is contemptuous of Ivy, a beautiful girl with a questionable reputation. As the group attempts to put up a production of Romeo and Juliet, tensions flare, self-doubt simmers and God’s path seems more difficult to find than ever.

Bare rings with the sounds of youthful repression and revolt. With a unique sung-through pop score, heart-pounding lyrics and a cast of bright young characters, bare is a provocative, fresh and utterly honest look at the dangers of baring your soul, and the consequences of continuing to hide.



Comedy Tuesdays

Come have a laugh Tuesday nights; when no show is ever the same. Performances are from 8-9:30pm on March 1 and 22, and April 5 and 19. Tickets are $10 online or $15 at the door. CTC members can claim free tickets by emailing ctcinfo@cascadestheatrical.org with your name, phone number and the date you would like to attend. You will receive confirmation of your reservation and your tickets will be held at Will Call.

Shakespeare in Hollywood Coming March 18

The show must go on…. Even if it’s two years later! This cast has been working since early 2020 and, along with a few new additions, is excited to finally perform the show for all of you.

SYNOPSIS: It’s 1934, and Shakespeare’s most famous fairies, Oberon and Puck, have magically materialized on the Warner Bros. Hollywood set of Max Reinhardt’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Instantly smitten by the glitz and glamour of show biz, the two are ushered onto the silver screen to play (who else?) themselves. With a little help from a feisty flower, blonde bombshells, movie moguls and arrogant “asses,” they are tossed into loopy love triangles, with raucous results. The mischievous magic of moviedom sparkles in this hilarious comic romp.

Purchase tickets here:

Book Club Coming Soon

Sign up here:

