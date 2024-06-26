High Desert Chamber Music Launches HDCM Celebrity Recitals!

(Stefan Jackiw | Photo courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) is excited to launch a new series, the HDCM Celebrity Recitals. This is brought to you by Pahlisch Homes and will debut in July with a performance by one of America’s foremost violinists, Stefan Jackiw, making a very special appearance in Central Oregon. Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate the start of High Desert Chamber Music’s 17th season! This concert will take place on Sunday, July 28, at 4pm at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.

“We are thrilled to showcase the incredible talent of virtuoso violinist Stefan Jackiw. He is the perfect artist to launch our new Celebrity Recitals series. Our 17th season promises to be our most exciting yet, and this event is sure to heighten anticipation for the year ahead,” says HDCM Executive Director Isabelle Senger.

Captivating audiences with playing that combines poetry and purity with impeccable technique, Stefan is hailed for playing of “uncommon musical substance” that is “striking for its intelligence and sensitivity” (Boston Globe). Jackiw has appeared as a soloist with prestigious orchestras such as the Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, New York, Philadelphia, and San Francisco symphonies.

Born to physicist parents of Korean and Ukrainian descent, Stefan Jackiw began playing the violin at the age of four. His teachers have included Zinaida Gilels, Michèle Auclair, and Donald Weilerstein. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from Harvard University, as well as an Artist Diploma from the New England Conservatory. He is also a recipient of the prestigious Avery Fisher Career Grant.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists. Title sponsorship provided by Pahlisch Homes, Cascade A&E, Central Oregon Daily, and Combined Communications.

General Admission $62, Student/Child $15

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon (UUFCO)

61980 Skyline Ranch Rd. Bend, OR 97703

HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)