Foundations Support High Desert Chamber Music Educational Outreach Programs

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) is honored to receive foundation support from the Clark Foundation ($2,500) and the Deschutes Cultural Coalition ($1,500) this year. These funds benefit our educational programming, which is provided at no cost to any students, teachers, or schools in Central Oregon. With our three areas of focus, our goal is to allow young children to experience the highest levels of music performance and cultivate an interest that can lead to a lifelong appreciation and enjoyment of the performing arts.

Visits to Local Schools

Master Class

Spotlight Chamber Players

The Clark Foundation is a private foundation that provides grants to qualified non-profit organizations in Oregon. Established in 1968 by Maurie Clark, the Foundation continues to be directed by members of the Clark family and other civic- or charitable-minded individuals intent on supporting the community at large.

The Deschutes Cultural Coalition awards grants to arts and cultural organizations in Deschutes County within the culture field including arts, heritage, and humanities. Grant funding is sponsored by the Oregon Cultural Trust and Deschutes County and supports projects and activities that address one of the four priorities outlined within the Deschutes Cultural Plan.

“We feel incredibly fortunate to receive support that allows us to present the quantity and quality of our educational outreach,” said Executive Director Isabelle Senger. “We take pride in offering extensive and unique programs, and we hope to reach every student who has an interest in what we provide.”

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists.

highdesertchambermusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@highdesertchambermusic.com • 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)