High Desert Chamber Music Opening Night Concert Features Debut of Delgani String Quartet

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) opens their landmark 15th season with the Central Oregon debut of the Delgani String Quartet. Considered “the state’s finest chamber ensemble” by Oregon Arts Watch, the quartet curates their own series in Portland, Salem and Eugene while regularly appearing throughout the state. This concert is brought to you by Miller Lumber, and will take place on Friday, October 21 at 7:30pm at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon. Ticket holders may join the members of the group at 6:45pm for a pre-concert talk.

“We are excited to open this celebratory season with such a well-known regional group. Delgani’s carefully curated series kicks off this year featuring composers at pivotal moments of artistic breakthrough”, states HDCM Executive Director Isabelle Senger. Based out of Eugene, Delgani was formed in 2014 with a mission to cultivate an appreciation for chamber music through distinctive performance, innovative programming, educational engagement and collaboration.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in our fifteenth season, HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts in Central Oregon. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists.

Tickets for all events are available through HDCM online, by phone, or in person at their office in Downtown Bend. Season Ticket subscriptions include all events in the HDCM Concert Series, a 15 percent discount and seating in a Reserved section. This offer expires on opening night of the season.

HDCM 2022-2023 title sponsors include Mission Building, German Master Tech, Miller Lumber, Hayden Homes, Pine Tavern Restaurant, Cascade A&E and Newstalk KBND and 101.7 Radio. Additional support provided by the Tower Theatre Foundation, Photography by Leaetta Mitchell and BendBroadband.

General Admission — $48, Child/Student Tickets $10 (Season tickets 15 percent discount)

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon (UUFCO) — 61980 Skyline Ranch Rd. Bend, OR 97703

HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com