KPOV Lights Up your Whole Brain with Homegrown Radio, October 14-22

(Graphic | Courtesy of KPOV)

KPOV High Desert Community Radio’s Fall Membership Drive begins October 14 and runs until October 22. The theme for KPOV’s drive is “Whole Brain Radio.” Tune in at 88.9 FM or kpov.org.

“KPOV lights up your whole brain with music and information. Music can elevate your mood, lower your blood pressure, ease your pain, stimulate your memory and make your drive home on Friday much more fun. With 24/7 access to our local news and information programs, KPOV will give your whole brain all the clarity it needs to make the best choices for you and your community, not only during this election, but in every season,” said Station Manager Bruce Morris.

KPOV’s opening day of the Membership Drive is Friday, October 14 and includes interviews with Dr. Larry Sherman on the neuroscience of music-making and listening and Oregon Community Foundation’s new President and CEO, Lisa Mensah. We will hear about Lisa’s aspirations in her first months at the helm of Oregon’s largest statewide community foundation.

With 35 locally-produced music shows and 12 local affairs shows, plus over 30 syndicated programs, KPOV will have your whole brain firing on every synapse and neural pathway, leaving you primed and ready to love your life and understand it, too.

“KPOV is radio by the people and for the people of Central Oregon. Our local affairs hosts use their community connections to bring you thoughtful dialogue on important issues, conduct in-depth candidate interviews and spotlight our local nonprofits. Our DJs produce hand-curated music shows from the songs and artists they love and introduce them to our community with their own stories and insights,” says Programming Manager, Gillian Hodgen.

As a nonprofit station, KPOV is supported by listeners and small local businesses, and powered by over 100 volunteers.

To build resources to continue serving Central Oregon, KPOV is holding their annual Fall Membership Drive from October 14-22. Donations can be made at kpov.org or by mail to KPOV, 501 NW Bond St., Bend, OR 97703.

The goal of the Drive is to raise $45,000 to help KPOV continue to light up the whole brain of the Central Oregon community.

KPOV is a listener-supported, volunteer-powered community radio station that broadcasts at 88.9 FM and live on the web at kpov.org. High Desert Community Radio offers locally produced programs not heard on any other area radio stations, including local voices, civic affairs, and the most diverse music programming in Central Oregon.

kpov.org