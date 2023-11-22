High Desert Chamber Music Presents the 16th Annual Gala at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) announces their 16th Annual Gala will take place at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship on Saturday, December 2, at 6pm. This event will include a performance featuring the Spotlight Chamber Players, cocktail hour, silent auction, dinner, and dessert dash. Bob Shaw returns as this year’s Master of Ceremonies.

“We are excited to be moving our event to the home of our Concert Series, the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship,” states Executive Director Isabelle Senger. “The two new groups in our Spotlight Chamber Players program will be the featured performers that evening. As always, support from this important event allows HDCM to continue offering all our Educational Outreach programs at no cost to students, families, and schools in Central Oregon.”

High Desert Chamber Music’s Educational Outreach includes performances and Q&A sessions at local schools, public master classes, and the Spotlight Chamber Players chamber music training program.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its sixteenth season, HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts, ranging from piano duos to string sextets. As the region’s premier and leading chamber music organization, HDCM offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists.

HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)