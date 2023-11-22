Sunriver Music Festival — A Year-Round Organization

Sunriver Music Festival’s 46th season concluded with August’s landmark summer festival of 6 full orchestra concerts, a solo piano concert, workshops for piano and oboe and violin, an instrument petting zoo, and 14 public rehearsals – all packed into two weeks! Audiences came out to the Tower Theatre and the Sunriver Resort Great Hall to experience professional musicians who traveled from around the world to perform in Central Oregon. Residents in Sunriver and Bend opened their guest rooms to musicians and others cared for the musicians by providing refreshments at rehearsals or airport rides. There are so many ways the community helps make the music happen!

While these two weeks in August are jam-packed with music, did you know that the Festival is a year-round organization? Here’s your sneak peek at featured concerts and events for the 2023/2024 season:

December 6, 2023, Concert Rock Violinist Aaron Meyer presented by the Tower Theatre Foundation in collaboration with Sunriver Music Festival. Festival favorite Aaron Meyer returns with original material and hits of the season, combining contemporary and classical styles with his dynamic rock band. An accomplished entertainer with a loyal Sunriver following, Aaron delivers engaging versions of Christmas carols, Vivaldi, Mozart, Rossini, Queen and Aerosmith — all in the same show. Tickets on sale now at towertheatre.org.

February 14, 2024, Valentine’s Dinner & Dance Concert — Here’s an opportunity to kick up your heels on the dance floor with a live band (or tap your toe from the comfort of your table), while enjoying a gourmet multi-course meal in the iconic Sunriver Resort Great Hall.

March 16, 2024, Piano Showcase at the Tower featuring boogie-woogie pianist Arthur Migliazza and classical pianist Sean Chen. Chen and Migliazza, both accomplished international award-winning pianists well-known by Central Oregon audiences, will share the stage for creative and virtuosic improvisations plus solo performances. During the day, each will lead workshops and masterclasses for local piano enthusiasts.

And, before you know it, it’s summer again and time for the Young Artists Scholarship recital, Swings fore Strings golf tournament, Festival Faire Fundraising Gala, and the 47th Summer Festival with the world-class orchestra led by Artistic Director & Conductor Brett Mitchell!

Sunriver Music Festival presents world-class orchestral performances and supports music education throughout Central Oregon. Through a commitment to excellence, collaboration and innovation, the Festival seeks to foster a lifelong love of classical music in its many diverse forms.

sunrivermusic.org