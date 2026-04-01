High Desert Chamber Music Spotlight Chamber Players Available for Private Events

(HDCM 2025-26 Spotlight Chamber Players | Photo courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) is pleased to announce that its Spotlight Chamber Players are now available for hire for private and community events throughout Central Oregon.

Formed as part of HDCM’s educational initiatives, the Spotlight Chamber Players features talented young musicians who study the art of chamber music performance through the year and perform regularly at HDCM events. These select ensembles perform varied chamber music programs and bring the artistry of live classical music to a wide range of settings.

The ensembles are available to perform at receptions, corporate gatherings, community celebrations, and other special events, offering elegant background music or featured performances that highlight the beauty and intimacy of chamber music.

Those interested in hearing the ensembles can catch the Spotlight Chamber Players performing during April’s First Friday Art Walk at Mockingbird Gallery, offering the public a chance to experience these talented young musicians.

“This program gives our young musicians valuable performance opportunities while sharing live music with the broader community,” says Executive Director Isabelle Senger. “It’s a meaningful way to support emerging artists while enhancing special occasions with live chamber music.”

Hiring the Spotlight Chamber Players not only adds a unique musical element to events but also helps support HDCM’s educational programs for young musicians in Central Oregon.

For more information about hiring the Spotlight Chamber Players, visit HighDesertChamberMusic.com or contact High Desert Chamber Music at info@highdesertchambermusic.com.

highdesertchambermusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@highdesertchambermusic.com • 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)