Glow Up Your Weekend

The REMAX Key Properties Balloons Over Bend is set to return July 24-26, 2026, bringing a weekend of hot air balloon launches, live entertainment, and community celebration to Central Oregon. This signature summer event will feature free sunrise balloon launches each morning, vibrant Night Glow celebrations, and activities for all ages.

“Bend is more than a market to us; it’s home,” says Tim Buccola, owner, REMAX Key Properties. “Balloons Over Bend captures everything we love about this community: families coming together, the beauty of the high desert, and that unmistakable Central Oregon spirit. As title sponsor, we’re proud to help make this event possible and to celebrate the place we’re privileged to call home.”

The weekend’s centerpiece is the Bend Night Glow Celebration on Friday, July 24, at Central Oregon Community College from 5-10pm Designed with families in mind, the evening features live entertainment, interactive activities, food trucks, and a vibrant marketplace — all leading up to the magical moment when hot air balloons illuminate the night sky.

Kids take center stage at the Balloon Blast Kids Race, a colorful obstacle course designed for ages three to ten and part of the Kid’s Rock the Races series. With staggered start times beginning at 6pm, young participants can run, climb, and race their way through a fun and supportive environment while parents cheer from the sidelines.

Throughout the evening, nationally touring performers FlippenOut Extreme Trampoline Show will wow the crowd with gravity-defying flips, wall tricks, and high-energy stunts at 5:30pm and 6:30pm. The excitement continues at 7pm with live music from the Tri-Cities Steel Band Association, whose youth-powered steel drums and African marimbas bring infectious rhythms and global sounds to the stage.

At 8:30pm, balloons roll onto the field, and at sunset, families can gather on blankets as the glowing giants light up the sky in a breathtaking display of color and warmth.

The celebration continues Saturday, July 25, in Redmond at the Redmond Brewfest & Night Glow at American Legion Park. Hosted by the Redmond Chamber of Commerce, the evening includes craft beverages, live music, vendors, and another stunning balloon glow at dusk.

Each morning of the festival, balloons launch just after sunrise from R.E. Jewell Elementary School in Bend. These launches are free to attend and offer families a peaceful and awe-inspiring way to start the day as colorful balloons rise into the Central Oregon sky.

The REMAX Key Properties Balloons Over Bend presented by Chevrolet of Bend is produced by Lay It Out Events and supported by numerous local partners and sponsors.

Balloons Over Bend also includes opportunities for community involvement through volunteering, vending, and sponsorships. Those interested in booking a balloon ride or applying as a pilot are encouraged to contact info@layitoutevents.com for more information.

balloonsoverbend.com