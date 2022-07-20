High Desert Mural Festival Announces New Executive Director Evan Namkung

(Mountains for All by Evan Namkung 2021)

The High Desert Mural Festival (HDMF) announces the appointment of Evan Namkung as the new executive director.

The HDMF continues to pursue its mission of facilitating murals in our community, and we hope to announce some exciting new ideas for Central Oregon in the not-too-distant future!

“My background in murals originates from a deep love and appreciation for street art in all of its forms,” said Namkung. “Public art helps to tell the story of a place and the people who live there, and we are fortunate that cities in Central Oregon have begun to recognize the cultural value that comes from having public murals displayed, especially when they are completed by local artists. These growing opportunities would not have become possible without the hard work of the High Desert Mural Festival and Doug Robertson, and I am excited to continue moving that energy forward in ways that highlight the vast appreciation for arts that exists in this region.”

The HDMF board was thrilled to partner with Namkung during our 2021 Equality & Justice Mini-Mural Festival, in downtown Bend, on his mural Mountains for All. We approached him about our executive director position shortly after the HDMF founder, Douglas Robertson, announced his plans to relocate and resign his position.

Namkung is a self-taught artist who has been painting since childhood. His original paintings have been displayed in numerous venues around Bend. In addition to his downtown Bend mural he recently completed a mural in downtown Redmond in partnership with the City. Professionally, he is social worker with Deschutes County Behavioral Health, and also volunteers in the Mountain Rescue Unit of Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue. Namkung’s expertise and artistic drive will inform his role as the new HDMF executive director.

The HDMF Board also wants to recognize Douglas Robertson, outgoing executive director and founder, who worked tirelessly to help change the City’s sign code in Bend to allow art murals to be legally painted. We are all very proud of his efforts working with the City of Bend, the Arts and Beautification Commission, Bend City Council members and local nonprofit organizations to amend the Bend sign code. The City of Eugene’s arts community will be lucky to have Douglas, and we wish him and his family success and prosperity in all their endeavors.

About HDMF:

The High Desert Mural Festival strives to support projects that enhance the public arts culture of Central Oregon. Our focus is on facilitating public murals in our community and helping to foster local visual arts.

highdesertmuralfestival.org