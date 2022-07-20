Cascade School of Music Awards Local Students

May Rising Star Winners

Addison Russell, age 14, is a drum student of Brent Barnett’s. In their first year of lessons, Addison has continued to impress Brent with their aptitude to learn the drums. Addison is always challenging their self to learn new songs and drumbeats. It is apparent in their playing that Addison practice often and that they love to play music. Brent says that it is always a pleasure to have Addison in class and to hear their progress!

Thirteen-year-old Layne Hawbecker has been taking drum lessons from Brent Barnett for about one year. Layne’s natural ability behind the drum set is out of this world! Progressing very quickly, Lane always comes to class eager to lean and with a great attitude. Brent cannot wait to see where Lane’s musical journey will take him.

Louis West, age 14, has been studying electric guitar with Seth Burrows for a little over two years. Louis has a great ear, and is always up for a challenge. He is interested in music of all kinds, and asks great questions. An excellent addition to the Youth Band, Luis always steps up and is not afraid to work hard.

Nine year old Emma Edwards has been studying acoustic guitar with Seth Burrows for about six months. With her spunky sense of humor, Emma assimilates new information very quickly. Always enjoying music to the fullest, Emma’s great rhythm and reading abilities are very impressive for having only played for six months. When asked what is the difference between practice and performance, Emma said to her teacher Seth, “Practice is like the rough draft and the performance is the final draft.”

Kove Asman, age nine, is a piano student of Sharon Schwatka’s. Kove has been taking lessons from Sharon for about a year. Kove is eager to explore popular music concurrently with his core studies. He is enthusiastic, inquisitive and has a sweet persona.

Eleven-year-old Kysen Asman has been taking piano from Sharon Schwatka for about a year and one half. Kysen studies music as a second language! His joy of playing piano is readily heard through his style and rhythm. He is a smart learner!

L Radon, age 13, has been styling piano with Sharon Schwatka for about a year. L has enthusiasm and love for music running deep in her soul! She studiously blends her core lessons with her flare for upbeat renditions on quirky pieces. She is fun personified.

Anthony Hadden, age 12, is a cello student of Michael Scott’s. In the past two years of lessons, Michael has come to know Anthony as smart and curious with a great musical ear. Anthony also plays the trumpet! He is a kind human who is doing very well on the cello. Well done, Anthony!

May Fortissimo Winner

Finley Smith, age 17, has been taking violin lessons from Brenda Simmons for five years. Finley is a hard-working, dedicated student who passionately loves music. Along with violin, Finley has recently added saxophone to his musical experience. Finley plays saxophone in his school jazz band, and was accepted to the All-State Honor Jazz Band. Finley also plays saxophone in the COCC big band and loves branching out to learn new styles of music. With his first passion being classical music, Finley is also active in his High School Advanced Chamber Ensemble, and that group has earned qualifying scores for going on to the State Competition at the recent District Orchestra Festival. Congratulations Finley!!!!”

cascadeschoolofmusic.org