High Desert Museum Annual Fundraiser, High Desert Rendezvous, Returns on August 28  

(Graphic | Courtesy of High Desert Art Museum)

The High Desert Museum’s signature fundraiser, High Desert Rendezvous, returns on Saturday, August 28, at 7pm. The lively evening this year will take place in the virtual world with an in-person viewing party for a number of supporters at the Museum. This marks the 32nd High Desert Rendezvous, making it one of the longest-running fundraisers in Central Oregon.

The event will include special programming, auction items and a raffle, and it’s free to all to attend online. Last year, Terri, Robert and Bindi Irwin of Crikey! It’s the Irwins and actor Sam Waterston sent video messages for the celebration. The Irwins, longtime supporters of the High Desert Museum, will return with another message during this year’s online program. The fundraiser on August 28 will include appearances from more surprise guests.

“We look forward to the High Desert Rendezvous every year, one of the Museum’s most celebratory events,” said Museum Executive Director Dana Whitelaw, Ph.D. “Moving the event to the virtual world allows us a much bigger tent, inviting more people to join the festivities.”

Bidding on silent auction items will begin online prior to the Rendezvous event at highdesertmuseum.org/hdr.

The 2021 Rendezvous Honorees are Merritt and Heather Paulson, supporters of the High Desert Museum since 2016. Merritt is the owner and chief executive officer of the Portland Timbers of Major League Soccer, Portland Thorns FC of the National Women’s Soccer League and T2 (Portland Timbers 2) of the United Soccer League. Heather serves as the Vice President, Connected Marketplace for Nike. She also leads New Commerce + Pure Play partners globally to shape Nike’s digital marketplace. We are deeply grateful to the Paulsons for their commitment to the Museum’s mission.

Registration for the virtual Rendezvous is free and encouraged. Sponsorship is also available: A $3,000 Buckaroo Sponsorship includes recognition with a logo or name prominently displayed in promotional material for Rendezvous. Buckaroo Sponsors will have the opportunity to enjoy an in-person viewing party at the Museum. Buckaroo Sponsors may claim a table for six on a first-come, first-served basis, as seating is limited at present. Alternatively, Buckaroo Sponsors may choose a Party in a Box for their home gathering.

A $2,000 Lucky Horseshoe Sponsorship is also available and includes logo and name recognition associated with the Rendezvous. For sponsorship, learn more at highdesertmuseum.org/hdr.

The High Desert Rendezvous helps support the Museum’s educational programs, bringing science, art and history education to lifelong learners throughout the region. It’s made possible by First Interstate Bank.

Learn more about and register for the High Desert Rendezvous at highdesertmuseum.org/hdr.

highdesertmuseum.org