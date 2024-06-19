Sixth Annual Prairie City Fiber Fest

(Photo courtesy of Prairie City Fiber Fest)

The Prairie City Fiber Fest is looking for fiber vendors, workshop students and shoppers to descend upon this small eastern Oregon town over the July 27-28 weekend. In its sixth year, the fiber festival is held in Prairie City which is between John Day and Baker City on Hwy. 26. Shopping begins Saturday and goes through Sunday.

This event welcomes an amazing variety of fiber vendors from all over the northwest and beyond to share their wares at several indoor and outdoor locations in downtown Prairie City. Shoppers can find everything from raw fleece and roving, to colorful plied yarns, to finished handcrafted items.

Those looking to learn a new craft have 16 workshops to choose from this year, including embroidery, pine needle basketry, needle felting, punch needle rug hooking, spinning, knitting, blending boards and dropping down the rabbit hole to learn about angora rabbits. Check out the descriptions and pictures on the website and check the calendar as some classes are set for Friday.

The Prairie City Fiber Fest (PCFF) is a 501(3)(c) nonprofit organization whose mission is to exhibit and demonstrate the full spectrum of natural animal and plant fibers, from raw material to finished product and related tools. Our proceeds directly benefit Grant County 4H and FFA youth.

prairiecityfiberfest.com• pcff2019@gmail.com