High Desert Museum Happenings

New Exhibit

What happens when a contemporary muralist follows in the footsteps of a 19th century naturalist? Italian artist Hitnes did just that, following the journey noted ornithologist John James Audubon took across the continent 200 years ago. The result from Hitnes is a collection of rich, vibrant artwork — shadow boxes, etchings and sketchbooks capturing the essence of wildlife.

The new exhibit The Image Hunter: On the Trail of John James Audubon opens at the Museum on Saturday, October 17.

Saturday, October 17

9am-5pm

FREE with Museum admission

Learn more Here: highdesertmuseum.org/image-hunter

A Quiet Time at the Museum

Museum and Me returns on Saturday, October 17. Don’t miss this quieter time for children and adults who experience physical, intellectual and/or social disabilities to enjoy the Museum after hours. Explore our newest exhibits and revisit your favorites. Face coverings are required.

Free for individuals, friends and family!

Saturday, October 17

5-8pm

FREE but registration is recommended

Register Here: highdesertmuseum.org/events/museum-and-me-oct/

Burning Man: Then & Now

How has Burning Man evolved in the last 30 years? Take a deeper look with our virtual event Burning Man: Then and Now on Tuesday, October 20.

Stewart Harvey, author of Playa Fire: Spirit and Soul at Burning Man, will present images from three decades of photographing Burning Man. He will discuss the origins and evolution of the event, as well as the impact Burning Man artists are having on global art, culture and community.

Tuesday, October 20

6-7pm

FREE but registration is recommended

Register Here: highdesertmuseum.org/events/burning-man-then-and-now

