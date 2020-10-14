Water Drive at Habitat ReStore for The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs

Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity is partnering with the Central Oregon Peacekeepers and the Central Oregon Diversity Project to collect drinking water for The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs on Wednesday, October 14 and Thursday, October 15. Collection bins will be located at the entrance to the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Bend at 224 NE Thurston Avenue. Water collection hours are 10am-6pm both days. The ReStore will be open 1-6pm each day.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs had to issue another boil-water notice recently for their residents, which was just lifted this past Monday. According to Danny Martinez with the Office of Emergency Management in Warm Springs, even with the short ban, they depleted their water storage.

“The Central Oregon Diversity Project and Central Oregon Peacekeepers are organizing a water drive to return water to the Office of Emergency Management in Warm Springs,” said Michael Satcher. “Please help our neighbors by donating as much water as you can.”

bendredmondhabitat.org • 541-385-5387