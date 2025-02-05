((Clockwise from top left) Patricia Limerick, Professor of History of the American West at the University of Colorado-Boulder; MOsley WOtta, local artist and musician; Charlene “Tillie” Moody (Warm Springs); the photos of Frank S. Matsura on exhibition at the Museum | Photos courtesy of High Desert Museum)

Join the Museum for a thought-provoking exploration into how we define ourselves, how identity influences our interactions with the world, and how we present ourselves in different social contexts.

Portraits of Us: Stories of Identity and Representation in the American West is a four-part workshop series and part of the High Desert Project.

Space is limited and the events are free. Sign up by February 10 to be included in the following:

Event #1: Changing American West Identity

Wednesday, March 12 at 5:30pm

Event includes dinner.

Event #2: The Life and Portraits of Frank S. Matsura

Monday, March 31 at 5:30pm

Event includes dinner.

Event #3: Identity Through Art

Tuesday, April 8 at 5:30pm

Event includes dinner.

Event #4: Creative Workshop with MOsley WOtta

Saturday, April 26 at 12pm

This event includes lunch.

highdesertmuseum.org