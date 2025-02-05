Deschutes Public Library
Deschutes Public Library’s February In the Know

(Graphic courtesy of Deschutes Public Library)

The New Redmond Library Is Open!

The beautiful new library is now open and ready to serve the growing Redmond community for generations to come!

Visit us to explore all the amazing resources this dynamic community hub has to offer. Be sure to visit our website for current hours, which expand on February 3, as well our our Flickr site for a look inside.

And mark your calendar for our Redmond Library Community Celebration on March 8 to officially celebrate the new library!

Author! Author! Returns — with an Oregon Focus

The Deschutes Public Library Foundation’s Author! Author! literary series brings award-winning authors to Central Oregon to share their books and engage audiences in discussions regarding their work — and this year, the focus is on Oregon authors: Anis Mojgani, Ellen Waterston, and Willy Vlautin.

For information, visit dplfoundation.org. All proceeds from Author! Author! ticket sales benefit the library’s youth, teen, and senior programs and services.

Library Lovers’ Month

February is Library Lovers’ Month, and we know you love libraries as much as we do! Join us in celebrating the month with a special book list featuring both fiction and non-fiction titles all about libraries. Whether you’re looking for inspiring stories or fascinating facts, this list has something for every library enthusiast.

Find your next great read to celebrate libraries with us!

Free Tax Prep at the Library

Tax season is here! Deschutes Public Library is partnering with AARP Foundation Tax-Aide to offer free tax preparation sessions at the Downtown Bend Library. This service is open to all Central Oregonians — no AARP membership required.

Walk-in sessions will take place on Saturdays beginning February 8. Certified volunteers will help prepare and file your taxes, answer questions, and ensure you’re aware of available tax credits. For more information and a list of items to bring, visit cashoregon.org.

Join the Winter Reading Challenge

Make the most of winter’s long days by joining Deschutes Public Library’s Winter Reading Challenge. Running now through March 20, it’s a great way to explore new genres, read diverse authors, and participate in fun activities for the chance to win great prizes from the library. Learn more by visiting our website.

Beyond the Books: Learn a New Language

Dreaming of travel or expanding your horizons? Deschutes Public Library gives you free access to Mango Languages, a fun and interactive way to learn more than 70 languages, including English. Explore conversation-based lessons and cultural insights designed to help you speak with confidence.

Whether you’re planning a trip, connecting with new communities, or just exploring for fun, Mango makes it easy to learn anytime, anywhere.

Get started online and unlock your next adventure!

Service Spotlight: Lawyer in the Library

Need legal guidance? Deschutes Public Library partners with the Deschutes County Access to Justice Committee to offer free 30-minute consultations with volunteer attorneys. Receive general legal information or referrals on topics like family law, housing, public benefits, and more.

Sessions are held via Zoom on the first and third Wednesdays of the month from 5-8pm. Spanish interpretation is available with advanced notice.

To learn more or register, visit our website.

Kids & Families

Family Story Time, Toddler Story Time, Preschool Story Time, and Baby Story Time – Visit our online calendar for dates, locations, and times. You’ll also find story times on our YouTube channel (as well as STEAM programs, scavenger hunts, and more).

 

B.U.R.S.T. February 4 (Sunriver); February 4 (La Pine); February 6 (Sisters); February 6 (Redmond); February 12 (D.Bend)

Hygge with the LibraryFebruary 4 (La Pine); February 11 (Sunriver); February 12 (Redmond); February 18 (D.Bend); February 19 (Sisters); February 26 (E.Bend)

Rainbow Family NightFebruary 4 (La Pine); February 20 (D.Bend)

Care-Giver Meet UpFebruary 7, February 21 (Little Bug Play Hub)

Kids’ Math Night with MathnasiumFebruary 7 (D.Bend)

Music Together WorkshopFebruary 10 (Redmond)

Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory: Animal AdaptationsFebruary 19 (Sunriver)

Here Comes the Sun: Suncatcher CraftsFebruary 21 (E.Bend)

Middle School and High School

Graphic Novel Book Club: Anzu and the Realm of DarknessFebruary 18

Monthly Teen Dungeons & Dragons ClubFebruary 21 (Sisters); February 28 (La Pine)

¡Biblioteca en Español!

Taller Defensa del BarrioFebruary 2 (D.Bend)

Tardes en FamiliaFebruary 6 (D.Bend); February 12 (Redmond); February 20 (E.Bend); February 27 (Sisters)

Preservación de nuestra cultura y tradiciones con Hilda LeonFebruary 16 (D.Bend)

Book Clubs

The Library Book Club: The Librarianist – February 6 (Becky Johnson Community Center)

East Bend Library Book Club: The Phoenix Crown February 8

Nonfiction Library Book Club: Inciting Joy February 11 (Suttle Tea)

Graphic Novel Book Club: Anzu and the Realm of DarknessFebruary 18

Larkspur Book Club: The Backyard Bird Chronicles February 19 (Larkspur Community Center)

Fiction Library Book Club: North WoodsFebruary 26 (Online)

Downtown Bend Library Book Club: Astor: The Rise and Fall of An American Fortune February 28

Adults

Thrive Central Oregon Drop-in Consultationssee calendar for dates and times and visit Thrive’s website for more drop-in sessions and locations throughout the county

Defend Your Business – February 1 (Sisters)

Changing Patterns: Re-Entry WeekliesFebruary 3, February 10, February 24 (D.Bend)

Technology TroubleshootingFebruary 4, February 25 (Redmond); February 6, February 13, February 20, February 27 (D.Bend); February 11, February 18 (Redmond); February 12 (E.Bend); February 13 (Sisters)

SafetyNet Training with KIDS CenterFebruary 4 (D.Bend)

Lawyer in the LibraryFebruary 5, February 19 (Online)

Android EssentialsFebruary 6 (D.Bend)

Notary Public ServicesFebruary 6, February 20 (D.Bend)

Tax AideFebruary 8, February 15, February 22 (D.Bend)

The Essentials of Raising Chickens in Central OregonFebruary 8 (Redmond)

SCORE Small Business CounselingFebruary 11, February 25 (D.Bend)

Child Abuse – Signs, Symptoms, & Prevention with KIDS Center February 11 (Becky Johnson Community Center)

Legislative PreviewFebruary 15 (Redmond)

Day of Remembrance with Author Gordon NagaiFebruary 16 (D.Bend)

Law Librarian Office HoursFebruary 18 (La Pine Activity Center); February 18 (La Pine)

Let’s Talk About It Training with KIDS CenterFebruary 18 (Sisters)

iPhone EssentialsFebruary 20 (D.Bend)

Business/Nonprofit Librarian Office HoursFebruary 21 (La Pine)

Dementia Support Group: Caregivers, Families, & IndividualsFebruary 21 (D.Bend)

Puzzle SwapFebruary 22 (E.Bend)

Borders & Boundaries: Immigration, Enforcement & BusinessFebruary 24 (D.Bend)

Darkness to Light Training with KIDS CenterFebruary 25 (La Pine)

Death CaféFebruary 25 (D.Bend)

Resume ReviewFebruary 27 (D.Bend)

Know Romance

Public (Rock) Choir February 3 (Immersion Brewing); February 9 (High Desert Music Hall)

Valentine’s Card MakingFebruary 5 (Sunriver); February 9 (D.Bend)

Plays Out Loud: Grand HorizonsFebruary 5 (D.Bend)

Music of the Romantic EraFebruary 8 (D.Bend); February 8 (Sisters)

Self-Love Intention Setting Workshop – February 9 (Sisters); February 11 (E.Bend)

Fall in Love with the Children’s Museum of Central OregonFebruary 12 (E.Bend)

A Perfect Pair: Wine & FondueFebruary 12 (Arome)

Heart of Forest BathingFebruary 12 (D.Bend)

Grand Horizons Preview NightFebruary 12 (Cascades Theatrical Company)

Dove String QuartetFebruary 15 (Redmond)

Valentine’s Charcuterie WorkshopFebruary 22 (Redmond)

Write Here

Quiet Writing Time February 4, February 11, February 18, February 25 (D.Bend)

What’s So Funny? – A Satire WorkshopFebruary 6 (D.Bend)

Love and Book DealsFebruary 8 (D.Bend)

Constructing Memorable CharactersFebruary 11 (D.Bend)

Third Thursday Spoken Word NightFebruary 20 (SCP Redmond Hotel)

All libraries will be closed on Thursday, February 13, for staff in-service training and on Monday, February 17, in observance of Presidents’ Day. Visit our website for locations and hours.

deschuteslibrary.org

