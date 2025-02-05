Deschutes Public Library’s February In the Know

(Graphic courtesy of Deschutes Public Library)

The New Redmond Library Is Open!

The beautiful new library is now open and ready to serve the growing Redmond community for generations to come!

Visit us to explore all the amazing resources this dynamic community hub has to offer. Be sure to visit our website for current hours, which expand on February 3, as well our our Flickr site for a look inside.

And mark your calendar for our Redmond Library Community Celebration on March 8 to officially celebrate the new library!

Author! Author! Returns — with an Oregon Focus

The Deschutes Public Library Foundation’s Author! Author! literary series brings award-winning authors to Central Oregon to share their books and engage audiences in discussions regarding their work — and this year, the focus is on Oregon authors: Anis Mojgani, Ellen Waterston, and Willy Vlautin.

For information, visit dplfoundation.org. All proceeds from Author! Author! ticket sales benefit the library’s youth, teen, and senior programs and services.

Library Lovers’ Month

February is Library Lovers’ Month, and we know you love libraries as much as we do! Join us in celebrating the month with a special book list featuring both fiction and non-fiction titles all about libraries. Whether you’re looking for inspiring stories or fascinating facts, this list has something for every library enthusiast.

Find your next great read to celebrate libraries with us!

Free Tax Prep at the Library

Tax season is here! Deschutes Public Library is partnering with AARP Foundation Tax-Aide to offer free tax preparation sessions at the Downtown Bend Library. This service is open to all Central Oregonians — no AARP membership required.

Walk-in sessions will take place on Saturdays beginning February 8. Certified volunteers will help prepare and file your taxes, answer questions, and ensure you’re aware of available tax credits. For more information and a list of items to bring, visit cashoregon.org.

Join the Winter Reading Challenge

Make the most of winter’s long days by joining Deschutes Public Library’s Winter Reading Challenge. Running now through March 20, it’s a great way to explore new genres, read diverse authors, and participate in fun activities for the chance to win great prizes from the library. Learn more by visiting our website.

Beyond the Books: Learn a New Language

Dreaming of travel or expanding your horizons? Deschutes Public Library gives you free access to Mango Languages, a fun and interactive way to learn more than 70 languages, including English. Explore conversation-based lessons and cultural insights designed to help you speak with confidence.

Whether you’re planning a trip, connecting with new communities, or just exploring for fun, Mango makes it easy to learn anytime, anywhere.

Get started online and unlock your next adventure!

Service Spotlight: Lawyer in the Library

Need legal guidance? Deschutes Public Library partners with the Deschutes County Access to Justice Committee to offer free 30-minute consultations with volunteer attorneys. Receive general legal information or referrals on topics like family law, housing, public benefits, and more.

Sessions are held via Zoom on the first and third Wednesdays of the month from 5-8pm. Spanish interpretation is available with advanced notice.

To learn more or register, visit our website.

Family Story Time, Toddler Story Time, Preschool Story Time, and Baby Story Time – Visit our online calendar for dates, locations, and times. You’ll also find story times on our YouTube channel (as well as STEAM programs, scavenger hunts, and more).

B.U.R.S.T. – February 4 (Sunriver); February 4 (La Pine); February 6 (Sisters); February 6 (Redmond); February 12 (D.Bend)

Hygge with the Library – February 4 (La Pine); February 11 (Sunriver); February 12 (Redmond); February 18 (D.Bend); February 19 (Sisters); February 26 (E.Bend)

Rainbow Family Night – February 4 (La Pine); February 20 (D.Bend)

Care-Giver Meet Up – February 7, February 21 (Little Bug Play Hub)

Kids’ Math Night with Mathnasium – February 7 (D.Bend)

Music Together Workshop – February 10 (Redmond)

Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory: Animal Adaptations – February 19 (Sunriver)

Here Comes the Sun: Suncatcher Crafts – February 21 (E.Bend)

Middle School and High School

Graphic Novel Book Club: Anzu and the Realm of Darkness – February 18

Monthly Teen Dungeons & Dragons Club – February 21 (Sisters); February 28 (La Pine)

¡Biblioteca en Español!

Taller Defensa del Barrio – February 2 (D.Bend)

Tardes en Familia – February 6 (D.Bend); February 12 (Redmond); February 20 (E.Bend); February 27 (Sisters)

Preservación de nuestra cultura y tradiciones con Hilda Leon – February 16 (D.Bend)

The Library Book Club: The Librarianist – February 6 (Becky Johnson Community Center)

East Bend Library Book Club: The Phoenix Crown – February 8

Nonfiction Library Book Club: Inciting Joy – February 11 (Suttle Tea)

Graphic Novel Book Club: Anzu and the Realm of Darkness – February 18

Larkspur Book Club: The Backyard Bird Chronicles – February 19 (Larkspur Community Center)

Fiction Library Book Club: North Woods – February 26 (Online)

Downtown Bend Library Book Club: Astor: The Rise and Fall of An American Fortune – February 28

Thrive Central Oregon Drop-in Consultations – see calendar for dates and times and visit Thrive’s website for more drop-in sessions and locations throughout the county

Defend Your Business – February 1 (Sisters)

Changing Patterns: Re-Entry Weeklies – February 3, February 10, February 24 (D.Bend)

Technology Troubleshooting – February 4, February 25 (Redmond); February 6, February 13, February 20, February 27 (D.Bend); February 11, February 18 (Redmond); February 12 (E.Bend); February 13 (Sisters)

SafetyNet Training with KIDS Center – February 4 (D.Bend)

Lawyer in the Library – February 5, February 19 (Online)

Android Essentials – February 6 (D.Bend)

Notary Public Services – February 6, February 20 (D.Bend)

Tax Aide – February 8, February 15, February 22 (D.Bend)

The Essentials of Raising Chickens in Central Oregon – February 8 (Redmond)

SCORE Small Business Counseling – February 11, February 25 (D.Bend)

Child Abuse – Signs, Symptoms, & Prevention with KIDS Center – February 11 (Becky Johnson Community Center)

Legislative Preview – February 15 (Redmond)

Day of Remembrance with Author Gordon Nagai – February 16 (D.Bend)

Law Librarian Office Hours – February 18 (La Pine Activity Center); February 18 (La Pine)

Let’s Talk About It Training with KIDS Center – February 18 (Sisters)

iPhone Essentials – February 20 (D.Bend)

Business/Nonprofit Librarian Office Hours – February 21 (La Pine)

Dementia Support Group: Caregivers, Families, & Individuals – February 21 (D.Bend)

Puzzle Swap – February 22 (E.Bend)

Borders & Boundaries: Immigration, Enforcement & Business – February 24 (D.Bend)

Darkness to Light Training with KIDS Center – February 25 (La Pine)

Death Café – February 25 (D.Bend)

Resume Review – February 27 (D.Bend)

Public (Rock) Choir – February 3 (Immersion Brewing); February 9 (High Desert Music Hall)

Valentine’s Card Making – February 5 (Sunriver); February 9 (D.Bend)

Plays Out Loud: Grand Horizons – February 5 (D.Bend)

Music of the Romantic Era – February 8 (D.Bend); February 8 (Sisters)

Self-Love Intention Setting Workshop – February 9 (Sisters); February 11 (E.Bend)

Fall in Love with the Children’s Museum of Central Oregon – February 12 (E.Bend)

A Perfect Pair: Wine & Fondue – February 12 (Arome)

Heart of Forest Bathing – February 12 (D.Bend)

Grand Horizons Preview Night – February 12 (Cascades Theatrical Company)

Dove String Quartet – February 15 (Redmond)

Valentine’s Charcuterie Workshop – February 22 (Redmond)

Quiet Writing Time – February 4, February 11, February 18, February 25 (D.Bend)

What’s So Funny? – A Satire Workshop – February 6 (D.Bend)

Love and Book Deals – February 8 (D.Bend)

Constructing Memorable Characters – February 11 (D.Bend)

Third Thursday Spoken Word Night – February 20 (SCP Redmond Hotel)

All libraries will be closed on Thursday, February 13, for staff in-service training and on Monday, February 17, in observance of Presidents’ Day. Visit our website for locations and hours.

deschuteslibrary.org