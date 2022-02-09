Highlights from the High Desert Museum

(Photo | By Heather Duchow)

Winter Nights Welcomes Students

The next Winter Nights at the Museum is College Night on Thursday, February 10! College students who present school ID to the Rimrock Café get a free appetizer.

We roll out the red carpet on Thursday, February 17 for High School Night! Local high school students with school ID can warm themselves with free hot cocoa and a cookie.

Enjoy a safe night out as you explore your favorite corners of the Museum, and experience the new exhibit Imagine a World.

Winter Nights

Thursdays through February 24

4-8pm

Adults $10, children ages 3-12 $6

Members FREE

(Rimrock Café and Silver Sage Trading open until 7pm. Outdoor exhibitions closed during Winter Nights.)

The Doors Are Open for Museum and Me

It’s not too late to register for Museum and Me on Wednesday, February 9 from 5-8pm.

If you or someone you know experiences physical, intellectual and/or social disabilities, Museum and Me offers a quieter time to enjoy the High Desert Museum after hours.

Museum and Me

Wednesday, February 9

5-8pm

FREE for individuals, family and friends

RSVP: Registration

Experience Living History

What if you had to wait weeks for someone to receive a text message? That’s what Annie Miller did in 1904. She wrote letters to distant loved ones and eagerly awaited their reply.

Join Annie at the Miller Ranch on Saturday, February 12. She will read from her letters and share with you tidbits from her life on a High Desert ranch.

You’ve Got Mail!

Saturday, February 12

11am-1pm

FREE with Museum admission

Imagine the Future

In the new exhibit Imagine a World, the artwork of Frank Buffalo Hyde (Onondaga Nation Beaver Clan and Nez Perce), Camas Logue (Klamath, Modoc, Northern Paiute) and Brutis Baez (Wasco, Paiute, Warm Springs) lets you peer into alternative worlds and highlights Indigenous cultures thriving throughout space and time.

This work is part of an aesthetic movement sometimes referred to as Indigenous futurisms.

Explore the artistic movement and the history, ideas and art of intentional communities in Imagine a World, on display now.

Imagine a World

10am-4pm

FREE with Museum admission

Museum Closed

The High Desert Museum will be closed on Wednesday, February 16 for a staff retreat. We’ll see you Thursday morning!

