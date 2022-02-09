Breaking Mews — 2022 Dates for Pup Crawl & Tuxes & Tails

The Humane Society of Central Oregon’s Tenth Annual Pup Crawl begins Thursday, March 3 at Bend Brewing Co., and runs throughout the month ending Friday, March 25 at GoodLife Brewing. Join us at any or all ten local pubs to help the animals. These ten generous breweries are pouring tasty beer and 100 percent of the money raised each night benefits the animals thanks to our sponsors: Bend Pet Express and EXIT Realty Bend.

Check out our calendar for a schedule of locations and dates.

Pup Crawl is a howling good time and helps raise money for homeless animals!

This is an evening for humans to raise money for the animals, please leave your dogs at home unless they can join you on a dog-friendly patio.

Saturday, April 23

Riverhouse Convention Center

Don’t Miss the Event of the Year Helping Animals in Need

Tickets are on sale now.

2022 marks the Humane Society of Central Oregon’s 16th year of hosting Tuxes & Tails and our 61st year of providing shelter, medical and behavioral care for thousands of homeless and owned companion animals in Central Oregon.

Tuxes & Tails is the Humane Society of Central Oregon’s premier fundraiser of the year. This fun evening amongst animal lovers includes dinner, desserts and dancing, plus an extensive silent and live auction with all proceeds benefiting animals in need. Tickets & Tables available for purchase.

