Historic Downtown Redmond’s Sweetheart’s Stroll

Join us for Downtown Redmond’s Sweetheart’s Vendor Stroll from 12-4pm on Saturday, February 13. The Redmond Downtown Association, along with the Redmond Chamber of Commerce, invites you this Valentine’s weekend to spend some time celebrating with friends and family in a way that supports the community you love. Join us for a day of specialty treats, cocktails, activities, shopping and more. With 20 hosting businesses and 30+ vendors, you are sure to find a gift for that special someone.

Bring your sweetheart to the downtown Core of Redmond on Fourth, Fifth, Sixth and Seventh streets to celebrate Valentine’s weekend.

Follow the event on Facebook to stay up to date and find a list of participating businesses: bit.ly/RDMsweethearts.

visitredmondoregon.com