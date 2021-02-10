BendFilm Featuring Vintage Ski Films, Raffle, Private Rentals & More

(Photo | Courtesy of BendFilm)

Vintage Ski Films

Join us outside in the alley now two nights per week, Thursdays and Fridays, for a fun evening of vintage ski films! Button up your favorite ski suit and come on out! Serving up beer, wine, hot cider, cocoa, tea, fresh hot theater popcorn and, of course, the best old ski films you need to see!

Click here to view the schedule: bendfilmyear-round.eventive.org/schedule.



Black Crows Ski Raffle

All BendFilm fans can enter to win ANY pair of beautiful Black Crows skis. Not only can you get a free pair of brand new skis, you get incredible service and expertise in choosing the equipment!

Thank you to our friends at Crow’s Feet Mountain Collective for the generous prize donation!

Purchase raffle tickets here: checkout.square.site/buy.



Book Your Private Cinema Experience at Tin Pan!

Needing a date night idea, birthday outing or just a change of scenery? The Tin Pan awaits!

Our theater is now available to you for private rentals every Saturday through Wednesday. Host your own screening for one or a socially distant gathering of up to six people!

Rentals start at $100, which includes a public-domain film. Add $130 for a classic Universal film from our running list of available titles or pay $5 per person for a film from Magnolia. BendFilm Members enjoy 10 percent off of venue rental fees (not including the cost of the film).

Important Notice:

BendFilm/Tin Pan will NOT be able to serve concessions (and food or drink) per the strict health guidelines.

BendFilm/Tin Pan will follow the Governor’s or local health officials’ and authorities’ COVID-safety guidelines, which may affect who will be allowed at your event.

Due to COVID concerns, BendFilm/Tin Pan reserves the right to cancel any event 24 hours before for a full refund.

Book your special screening here: bendfilmyear-round.eventive.org/schedule.

Virtual Films: Streaming Now

Identifying Features

$12, Free for Members

Frida Kahlo – Exhibition on Screen

$10, Free for Members

Some Kind of Heaven

$12, Free for Members

Let There Be Light: The History of Bend’s Water Pageant

$5, Free for Members

*In support of the Deschutes Historical Museum

Two of Us

$12, Free for Members

“An entirely unique and uniquely vital lesbian love story.”

— Variety

A Glitch in the Matrix

$12, Free for Members

“A compellingly out-there look at the possibility that we’re all avatars in a game we can’t comprehend.”

— The Daily Beast

Ways to Support BendFilm

Become a member, buy a Tin Pan Ticket Pack or get your 2021 Festival Pass now (currently 15 percent off)

Thank you again for showing up and supporting BendFilm, independent film, filmmakers and the art of storytelling. Please continue to stay engaged and consider supporting the art form of film.

Become a Member Here: bendfilm.org/membership.

Calling All Filmmakers

Considering submitting your film to the 2021 BendFilm Festival? The Early Bird deadline is today, February 10!

BendFilm champions independent films and the risky, passionate artists who make them. The 18th Annual Festival, October 7-17, 2021, includes 115 films and awards $11,500 in cash — including $5,000 for Best in Show. Meet your heroes, connect with future collaborators and explore all that BendFilm has to offer virtually and in beautiful Bend.

This is the last chance to take advantage of reduced submission rates! What are you waiting for?

Submit now here: filmfreeway.com/BendFilm.

