Historical Haunt Walks Return In-Person to Deschutes Historical Museum October 15-16

The Deschutes Historical Museum’s Historical Haunts of Downtown Bend walking tours return to in-person for two nights only, October 15-16. Bring your flashlights, comfortable shoes and plenty of nerve!

Each night, the museum’s docents lead 13 one-hour tours through historic downtown Bend. Over an eerie hour of family fun, Bend’s past is brought back to life through stories of local history and paranormal mystery. The first tour leaves at 4pm, with additional tours following every 20-minutes. NEW this year is an added 8pm tour.

Be aware, this event does sell out! Tour space is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Tickets go on sale day-of-event only, October 15 at 10am for Friday tours and October 16 at 10am for Saturday tours.

Cost is $15 per person; $5 per person for Deschutes Historical Museum members.

Tour fee includes museum admission. All tours begin at the Museum and end in downtown Bend.

PLEASE NOTE: Tours do not enter any buildings out of respect for the businesses inside. Each walking tour is approximately one mile in length of flat walkways.

The Deschutes Historical Museum is located at 129 NW Idaho Avenue, between Wall and Bond. Visit deschuteshistory.org or call 541-389-1813 for more information.

