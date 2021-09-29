Individual Artist Fellowship Application Open for Visual Artists

(Pepper Pepper (recipient of Oregon Arts Commission Artist Fellowship), Night Sky 3, 2019, digital image | Photo courtesy of Oregon Arts Commission)

The Oregon Arts Commission is now accepting applications from visual artists for the Artist Fellowship program.

About the Fellowship Program

The Individual Artist Fellowship Program honors Oregon’s professional artists and their achievements while supporting efforts to advance their careers. Arts Commission review panels look for outstanding talent, demonstrated ability and a commitment to the creation of new work.

The Arts Commission offers Fellowships in multiple artistic disciplines in alternating years. The upcoming deadline for the 2022 Fellowship is for visual artists.

Award Amounts

Awards are up to $5,000. The Arts Commission determines awards based on the number of applications and available grant funds. There are limited resources and not all applicants receive funding.

Eligibility

Open to visual artists (including crafts, drawing, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture, mixed media, new media, fashion, graphic design and industrial design) who have permanently lived in Oregon for at least one year. To view additional eligibility requirements, see the Grant Guidelines.

Artists from traditionally or currently underserved communities including (but not limited to) rural communities and communities of color are especially encouraged to apply.

Deadline and How to Apply

Applications must be submitted through the Arts Commission grants portal by 5pm on Wednesday, October 13. Prior to completing the application, you are strongly encouraged to read through the Grant Guidelines.

Selection Process

Eligible applications will be reviewed by a panel of professionals with experience in the arts and other fields relevant to the grant program.

The following review criteria will be used to evaluate applications:

Aesthetic quality of the applicant’s submitted artwork;

Artists’ sustained professional achievement; and

Potential for the artist’s future contribution to the field.

Fellowships are awarded primarily based on the creative excellence presented in the applicant’s work samples. Documentation of the artist’s work is the most important component of the application and artists are strongly advised to submit well-documented and clearly identified work samples.

More Information

For more information, including the application questions and review process, read through the Grant Guidelines for the program, or contact the grants coordinator, Eleanor Sandys, at eleanor.sandys@oregon.gov or 971-707-3004.

