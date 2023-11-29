Holiday Magic 2023 is Here!

(Photo courtesy of Cascade Chorale)

Join the Cascade Chorale on December 2 and 3 and get ready for a fantabulous concert experience at the Tower Theatre!

The Cascade Chorale is beyond thrilled to bring you a high-octane blend of cherished classics and fresh new works. Prepare to be mesmerized by the return of the crowd-favorite Jazz Central, as well as the dazzling brilliance of the 27th Street Brass Quintet and shimmering sweetness of the Dove String Quartet. This sensational event is your chance to kick off the enchantment of the holiday season like never before!

And if our stellar music is just not enough, we are going to give the gift of music to one lucky person!

Thanks to the generosity of Sunday Guitars, the Cascade Chorale is giving away a beautiful Breedlove Rainforest S Concert Series Night Sky CE Guitar to one lucky person!

This stunning guitar, along with a Guitar Stand, Gig bag, and Tuner, all worth $1,000, is up for grabs in a special limited entry raffle.

So, get ready to look good, sound better, and feel great with the Breedlove Rainforest Concert CE. Don’t miss your chance to win this incredible guitar at our concert.

The Cascade Chorale Association (CCA) is a 501(c)3 organization which provides financial and organizational support to the Cascade Chorale and Jazz Central. CCA’s mission is to make vocal music accessible to everyone in the Central Oregon community. COCC provides important support in terms of our director and rehearsal space, but our concerts are an enormous logistical and financial undertaking. In spite of the cost of hiring supporting musicians, renting venues, and undertaking other community projects, in 2012 the CCA stopped charging admission to our concert-goers for the March and May concerts. We now rely solely on donations to fund most of our operations. Your tax deductible donation or sponsorship will help us to continue to bring beautiful choral music to Central Oregon. Please consider giving us your support today. For more information on Sponsorship opportunities and other ways to support the Cascade Chorale, please contact CCA President Marilyn Elliott. The Cascade Chorale Association appreciates your attendance and financial support.

Web: cascadechorale.org

Concert venue: Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall Street, Bend, 97703

Tickets: towertheatre.org/tickets-and-events/holiday-magic-2023

Concert dates/times:

Saturday, December 2 @ 7pm Sunday, December 3 @ 3pm



cascadechorale.org • CascadeChorale@gmail.com