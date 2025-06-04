Hopscotch Kids Hosts Jellycat Bartholomew Birthday Party

It’s a bear-y big deal! Hopscotch Kids is hosting free festive Bartholomew Bear Birthday Bash in celebration of Jellycat’s 25th Anniversary and the “birthday” of the iconic Bartholomew Bear this Sunday, June 8 from 11am-3pm.

Families, teens and Jellycat fans of all ages are invited to join the fun at this whimsical, one-day-only party filled with furry friends, sweet treats, and surprises around every corner.

Event Highlights Include:

Exclusive Jellycat Pop-Up Shop — Be the first to see brand-new plush arrivals!

— Be the first to see brand-new plush arrivals! Gourmet Cotton Candy spun live by Little Fox Cart Co.

spun live by Little Fox Cart Co. Swag Bags & Raffles — Free goodies and big prize giveaways throughout the day (while supplies last!)

— Free goodies and big prize giveaways throughout the day (while supplies last!) Birthday Treats for kids and grown-ups alike

for kids and grown-ups alike Gigantic Jellycat photo op — Snap pictures with oversized Jellycat plush characters

Whether you’re already a superfan or just discovering the magic of Jellycat, this celebration is not to be missed. From snuggly souvenirs to sweet memories, there’s something for every age at the Bartholomew Bear Birthday Bash!

Where: Hopscotch Kids – 1303 NW Galveston Ave, Bend, OR 97703

When: Sunday, June 8 | 11am-3pm

Follow along on Instagram @hopscotchkidsbend for sneak peeks, behind-the-scenes fun, and all things Jellycat!

hopscotchkids.com