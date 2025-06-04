New Perspective for June

Open your heart to healing on the 1st and it will lead you to opportunities by the 4th. Be ready to act on what you say on the 5th and continue talking about your feelings. Opportunities that present themselves on the 8th could create challenges that require decisions and possibly letting go. Trust enough to move forward on the 10th even though it could feel awkward.

The Full Moon on the 11th is all about being honest and taking action. The next few days could require a lot of patience and some things will take longer than you anticipated. A change of direction of the 15th is unexpected but necessary. A new approach will be helpful on the 17th and it will be important to pace yourself.

The Summer Solstice on the 20th brings up emotions from the past and you could feel unsure about what to do next. Be brave on the 22nd and do what feels uncomfortable. Conversations on the 24th ask you to leave the past behind. The New Moon on the 25th is emotional but could be what is needed to clear the air. Make a decision on the 27th that supports your happiness. Consider keeping your opinion to yourself on the 29th if you want things to work out. Find a way to relax and be still as the month comes to an end.

Listen for the song in your heart, find the melody and dance to the music.

Love and Light Always,

Eileen Lock

