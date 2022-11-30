Hospice of Redmond’s 39th Annual Festival of Trees Starts Saturday

Hospice of Redmond’s Festival of Trees, featuring free, in-person viewing, a formal Gala, and a live and silent auction, is this Saturday, December 3, 2022. Twenty-seven locally decorated Christmas trees are available for bidding to support various hospice services and programs.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Festival of Trees returns to the Deschutes County Fairgrounds for its 39th year. This year’s Festival of Trees showcases 27 beautifully decorated trees with values ranging from $750 to over $6,000. Each tree is an actual piece of art that is designed according to a theme chosen by the decorator. In addition to the decorated tree, most include a variety of gifts donated by local businesses. Last year’s top bidding tree was Christmas at the Lodge. It sold for $6,500.

“This is our absolute favorite event of the year, and after months of preparation and hard work from our staff and volunteers, we are ready for the big day,” said Jayme O’Neill, marketing coordinator at Hospice of Redmond.

The community is invited to the fairgrounds for a free viewing of the trees on Saturday, December 3, from 10am-2pm. Santa will be present for the family viewing. The Gala and live auction will begin at 5pm. Tickets to attend the Gala and live auction may be purchased on the Hospice of Redmond website.

“We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from our community,” said Jane McGuire, executive director at Hospice of Redmond. “Our local business community stepped up this year to support Central Oregonians needing hospice services. And the event would not be possible without the help of our volunteers.”

This year’s Festival of Trees will not have an online auction. Anyone interested in the event should purchase tickets and attend the event in person. Winning bids range from $750 to 25,000 dollars. One hundred percent of the funds raised at Festival of Trees stay in Central Oregon and make it possible for Hospice of Redmond to provide services to terminally ill people and their families not covered by Medicare or private insurance. These services include bereavement counseling, the Transitions program for people with life-limiting illnesses and Camp Sunrise, an annual grief camp for children throughout Central Oregon.

For more information about Festival of Trees 2022, contact Hospice of Redmond at 541-548-7483 or email festivaloftrees@hospiceofredmond.org. If you wish to support Hospice of Redmond through giving, please visit their website hospiceofredmond.org and click the donate button. Any amount is appreciated, and all donations stay local to help families in Central Oregon.

hospiceofredmond.org/festival-of-trees