Join us at The Belfry on Thursday, December 15 at 7pm for a show by Scottish-American fiddler, Hanneke Cassel and friends Ryan & Brooke McKasson, Liddy Hoover, Tim Downing and Christopher Lewis. The night will be filled with fiddling, singing and lots of holiday joy! Tickets are on sale now for $20/adult and $10/youth 17 and under.

Artist Preview: Hanneke Cassel

Performing O Come, O Come Emmanuel / Star of Wonder

Buy Tickets

sistersfolkfestival.org