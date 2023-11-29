Hospice of Redmond’s 40th Annual Festival of Trees Starts Saturday

Hospice of Redmond’s 40th Annual Festival of Trees, featuring a free, in-person viewing, a formal Gala, and both a live and online auction, is this Saturday, December 2, 2023. Thirty-four locally decorated Christmas trees are available for bidding to support various hospice services and programs.

Now in its 40th year, Festival of Trees returns to the Deschutes County Fairgrounds where the event will be hosted in two buildings to accommodate the additional trees and anticipated guests. This year’s Festival of Trees showcases 34 beautifully decorated trees with values ranging from $600 to over $7,500. Each tree is piece of art designed according to a theme chosen by the decorator. Trees are decorated using local items that honor heritage and home and often have a significant meaning to the person being honored. Several decorators come back each year to decorate a tree in honor of lost loved ones. Last year’s top bidding tree, named Getting Back to Nature, sold for $11,000.

“We began planning this year’s Festival of Trees in January and are eagerly anticipating the event unfolding this Saturday for our loving and supportive community,” said Andrea Springer, Hospice of Redmond Board president and Festival of Trees coordinator.

The community is invited to the fairgrounds for a free viewing of the trees on Saturday, December 2nd from 10am-2pm. In addition to Santa being present for the family viewing, there will be live local entertainment and a Kids Corner. Attendees of the preview event can vote for their favorite tree, dubbed the People’s Choice Award. The Gala and live auction will begin at 5pm. Tickets to attend the Gala and live auction may be purchased on the Hospice of Redmond website. New this year, and reminiscent of our 2021 Festival of Trees, three trees are being auctioned online with bids closing at 9:15pm Saturday evening. One such tree, named Take Flight and Explore Central Oregon is available for bidding online and can be viewed in person at the Redmond Airport.

“This event means so much to everyone at Hospice of Redmond and would not be possible without the generous contributions — both financial and time — of our sponsors, volunteers, and staff,” said Jane McGuire, executive director at Hospice of Redmond. “The proceeds raised during the one-day event stay in Central Oregon to support a variety of services we offer, including our new and exclusive to Central Oregon Pet Peace of Mind program.”

Funds raised from Festival of Trees allow Hospice of Redmond to provide services to terminally ill people and their families not covered by Medicare or private insurance. These services include bereavement counseling, Palliative Care and the Transitions program for people with life-limiting illnesses, Pet Peace of Mind, and Camp Sunrise, an annual grief camp for Central Oregon children.

For more information about Festival of Trees 2023, contact Hospice of Redmond at 541-548-7483 or email festivaloftrees@hospiceofredmond.org. If you wish to support Hospice of Redmond through giving, please visit their website hospiceofredmond.org and click the donate button. Any amount is appreciated, and all donations stay local to help families in Central Oregon.

hospiceofredmond.org • hospiceofredmond.org/festival-of-trees