Sisters Folk Festival to Raffle Preston Thompson Guitar as Part of My Own Two Hands Art Auction Fundraiser

(Photo | Courtesy of Sisters Folk Festival)

The 21st annual My Own Two Hands (MOTH) fundraiser for Sisters Folk Festival (SFF) kicks off on Friday, April 22 during the Fourth Friday Art Stroll in Sisters. This year’s event will include an art stroll, raffle, public art reveal, free concert and an in-person art auction with a virtual bidding component as part of the community celebration of the arts. Events are scheduled for April 29, with the free Community Arts Celebration for all ages and for April 30 with the Art Auction and Party at the Sisters Artworks building, under a big tent.

SFF organizers have announced the event’s raffle item and procedure for entering to win. Only 400 raffle tickets will be sold to win a handcrafted, custom and highly-coveted Preston Thompson (PKT) custom guitar. Raffle tickets are $25 each. To purchase a ticket auction registration is required. The direct link to registration and purchase can be found at sffmoth2022.ggo.bid/bidding/package/13651118. Area residents can also buy their tickets at the SFF office, located at 204 W Adams Ave. (cash or check permitted).

The model up for raffle is a true work of art with a 12-fret 000 body style and unequaled tone and versatility. With mahogany back and sides and a stunning sunburst finish, this glorious instrument is ready to be played and enjoyed by musicians of any level. The guitar also features an Adirondack spruce top, tortoise binding, old-style fretboard dots, 18 style rosette and slotted headstock. Christine Funk, the general manager of PKT says, “Preston Thompson offers a guitar each year to My Own Two Hands because [we] believe music is an important outlet for young people to share their emotions and feelings.”

Preston Thompson Guitars is a local Sisters company specializing in the production of handcrafted, acoustic guitars. Founder Preston Thompson started making guitars in the 1980s studying Golden Era guitars from the 1930s to replicate that highly sought-after vintage sound. The playability and craftsmanship of Thompson guitars are highly regarded in the industry, with support from dealers both domestically and internationally. Preston masterfully put together a team of individuals with years of industry experience and integral knowledge to foster a reputation of excellence. Funk says, “We are especially proud to be located in this thriving musical community, home of the Sisters Folk Festival and Americana Project. Thank you for considering purchasing a limited raffle ticket to win this beautiful guitar.”

Beyond the raffle, My Own Two Hands Art Auction & Party attendees will have the opportunity to bid on a collection of 83 unique art pieces and experiences. Artwork will be displayed in the Cindy & Duncan Campbell Gallery at the Sisters Art Works building at 204 W Adams Ave., and in select galleries and businesses in town during the 4th Friday Art Stroll on April 22. Participating MOTH art hosting locations can be found at sistersfolkfestival.org/my-own-two-hands. Bidding will begin on April 22 and close at 8:30pm on Saturday, April 30 following the Art Auction & Party to cap off the celebrations. From April 25-29, auction items may be viewed at the Cindy & Duncan Campbell Gallery. Anyone will be able to bid online, even if not attending the party.

Admission will include a catered dinner, drinks, live music by the True Loves and an evening of fun and camaraderie. Funds raised through the MOTH events and auction support arts and music education in the Sisters schools and community.

Be sure to follow Sisters Folk Festival on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for up-to-date information. To participate in the online art auction, visit sffmoth2022.ggo.bid. For information about this year’s My Own Two Hands slate of events, and other upcoming programming, visit Sisters Folk Festival’s website at sistersfolkfestival.org.

sistersfolkfestival.org