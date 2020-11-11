Hospice of Redmond’s Festival of Trees Presents Tour of Trees 2020

You are cordially invited to Hospice of Redmond’s Festival of Trees Tour of Trees 2020 on display throughout our community and online for viewing, November 22-December 5.

Bid online December 1-5; televised auction December 5 from 6-7pm on KBNZ/CBS.

Visit HospiceofRedmond.org to:

Find tree locations

View trees

Register for online bidding — bidding begins December 1

If you cannot participate in the Festival of Trees Auction but you would still like to make a donation, visit HospiceofRedmond.org.

Hospice of Redmond’s mission is to enhance the quality of life for patients and families by providing the highest level of compassionate hospice care, palliative care, transitions and bereavement services for our Central Oregon community.

HospiceofRedmond.org