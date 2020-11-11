MBSEF Virtual Snowball Silent Auction & Raffle Online Bidding Open until November 16

(Image | Courtesy of MBSEF)

The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation (MBSEF) announced that they are having their 34th Annual Snowball Auction virtually this year on Saturday, November 14, 6-7pm.

Their silent auction items and raffle packages are available right now for online bidding, and will close on Monday, November 16 at 12pm. Over 50 great silent auction items to choose from. The raffle is amazing too. $10 per ticket.

The raffle includes a Honda Snow Blower with Tracks ($2,609), 20 bottles of wine and a three-night Stay in the Methow Valley.

To start bidding, go to mbsef2020.ggo.bid/bidding/package-browse. All proceeds help support over 600 youth athletes access MBSEF’s positive competitive sports programs.

The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization that creates opportunities though competitive snow sports programs to support athletes in achieving their individual athletic, academic and personal goals.

mbsef.org • molly@mbsef.org • 541-388-0002