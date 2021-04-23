How To Bet On The 2021 Kentucky Derby Outside The U.S

There isn’t a bigger race day on the American calendar than the Kentucky Derby . The race has worldwide appeal, with a global audience set to turn in for the 2021 renewal to see which three-year-old reigns supreme at Churchill Downs.

The race will feature the most talented three-year-olds in training, with horses involved having needed to qualify for the huge race. The Kentucky Derby odds 2021 have been live for the past 12 months, but how can gamblers outside of the United States bet on the opening Triple Crown race of the season?

How To Watch The 2021 Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby is revered for being one of the most-watched and attended horse racing events in the United States. The race last year was the most-watched sporting event of the year after the Super Bowl, with a peak audience of 9.8 million turning in to see Authentic win the famous race.

This year’s race will take place on Saturday, May 1st, and it will get underway at 6:50 pm ET. Fans will be back in attendance for the race this year, which will be a welcome sight following the absence of spectators in 2020. Latest reports have claimed that 45,000 fans will attend, with up to 60% capacity being available in the stands.

NBC holds the broadcasting rights for the famous race in the United States, while fans in the United Kingdom will get build-up and the live-action on Sky Sports Racing. Many of the leading sportsbooks will also offer live streams for the race itself.

How Do I Place A Bet On The Kentucky Derby Outside The US

Kentucky Derby wagering isn’t just popular in the United States, as customers from around the world will be looking to place money on the Triple Crown event. But, what markets will be available, and how do Kentucky Derby odds work?

Reading The Odds

There are three different main types of odds layouts. Each gambler will be different when it comes to the horse racing betting odds that they understand the best. We can use an easy example to show how to understand them easily.

As you can see from the odds above, they are all slightly different. Odds shown at 3/1 in the fraction layout will see customers get $40 in returns from a winning stake of $10. The decimal layout considers the stake being returned in the winnings, while the fraction and American layouts do not. The American odds also have either a ‘+’ or a ‘-. ‘ The ‘+’ highlights the profit that gamblers will get from their wager.

Types Of Betting Markets

Understanding the markets is essential knowledge before asking where you can bet on the Kentucky derby online. You can see the simple explanations of the most prominent markets that you will be able to achieve Kentucky Derby payouts on below:

To Win: The most popular way to bet on the Kentucky Derby is to place a wager on the horse you think will win the race. Returns are awarded should your selection cross the line first.

To Place: The talent on display in the Kentucky Derby means that picking a winner may be difficult. Therefore, you can place a wager on a horse to finish in a place position.

Exacta: The most challenging wager to make on the Kentucky Derby is the Exacta. To gain returns from this Kentucky Derby future wager, you must stake money on horses to finish in first and second in the correct finishing order.

Tips To Bet On The Kentucky Derby

There are several questions that gamblers must ask themselves before putting a stake on a potential runner in the Kentucky Derby. Some of the factors that bettors should look into include:

Horse’s form

Trainer’s form

Jockey’s form

Speed figures

Trainer’s history in the race

Have the horse’s achieved Graded success in the past?

All of these factors are crucial to finding the winner of the Kentucky Derby. Trainer experience in the race is one of the most decisive factors, as gamblers will be examining Bob Baffert’s runners, as the American trainer will be looking for a history-making seventh win in the race.

Top Offshore Sportsbooks For The 2021 Kentucky Derby

Finding the best sportsbook to bet on the Kentucky Derby is essential for gamblers. You must examine all the pros and cons of the sites on offer, as well as the welcome bonuses that are being offered. Below you will find three of the best sites to bet on the Kentucky Derby.

Betway

One of the best sites for customers outside the United States to bet on the Kentucky Derby is Betway. The sportsbook is trusted by millions of customers around Europe and offers a variety of different markets. The site will offer competitive odds in the win, place, and exacta markets, and there will also be a live stream of the race offered. New customers will sign up for the sportsbook and take advantage of a 100% bonus of up to £30.

Bovada

Bovada is one of the most trusted offshore sportsbooks available for players. The sportsbook will offer excellent odds for all horse racing throughout the year, emphasizing the Kentucky Derby. Customers will be able to make bets on the win and place markets, while exacta and trifecta bets can also be made. The sportsbook has an excellent welcome bonus for new customers, as they can get a 50% bonus of up to $250 on their first deposit.

MyBookie

MyBookie offers a safe betting experience online for all players. The sportsbook provides all the main Kentucky Derby betting market and boasts competitive odds. The site has one of the most lucrative new customers’ offers, as players can get a 50% bonus of up to $1,000. However, the site is still relatively new compared to some of the other leading sites.

Conclusion

The Kentucky Derby is one of the most exciting races of the year. Players will be able to make wagers on the huge race from outside the United States through a variety of different ways, with a number of the most exciting sportsbooks offering excellent odds for the opening Triple Crown race. All customers must understand the betting markets and research before making their pick for the Kentucky Derby.

Kentucky Derby Betting FAQ

Is it legal to bet on the Kentucky Derby online?

Yes. Betting on the Kentucky Derby online is legal as long as you’re in an eligible state or country accepted by the sportsbook.

Where can I bet on the Kentucky Derby online?

All of the leading sportsbooks will offer the option to bet on the Kentucky Derby. However, the three sportsbooks mentioned offer the widest variety of markets and best odds.

How many horses are in the Kentucky Derby?

There will be 20 horses lining up for the Kentucky Derby.