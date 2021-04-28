May at the High Desert Museum

(Photo courtesy of High Desert Museum)

A quick update on the High Desert Museum status as Deschutes County moves back into the extreme risk category.

Starting this Friday, April 30, our indoor galleries will be closed. But wait! Our gorgeous outdoor spaces remain OPEN! As the weather continues to improve, an outdoor stroll through our grounds is just what we need. Visitors can still see the otters and birds of prey that are on exhibit outside. We’ll bring back our Bronze Sculpture Bingo and there’s plenty of room to roam. Although our outdoor capacity has increased since the last time we were in this situation, we are still strongly recommending that both members and non-members reserve tickets online at highdesertmuseum.org/tickets. Of course, we’ve reduced rates to reflect the indoor closure.

If visitors take a slow stroll from Admissions to the outside paths, they can still get a glimpse of the exhibit Cosmic Microscapes: Seeing Into Rocks from Oregon and Space.

PLUS with the indoor galleries closed, we are still holding two Bird of Prey Encounter talks in the meadow, daily at 11am and 3pm. Enjoy a close-up view of a magnificent bird of prey! Discover how to identify these aerial predators and how we can ensure their future in the High Desert. One party per bench to ensure physical distance, please. FREE with Museum admission. Inquire at Admissions upon arrival to reserve your bench.

Thank you again for your support of the Museum. We couldn’t have weathered this past year without you. And here’s hoping I send a follow-up email soon regarding a grand reopening!

highdesertmuseum.org